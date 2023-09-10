Jordan Alexander, a reigning All-Western New York first team large schools selection, is now at Lancaster, Legends boys basketball coach Tony Watson confirmed to The News on Saturday.

Alexander, a senior, enrolled at Lancaster after spending last year with Amherst and being part of the Tigers' run to the Far West Regional. Alexander, a wing player, will join a program that went 11-10 a season ago in Watson’s first season.

“The school did a good job of handling that for him and his family,” Watson said. “Jordan is good to go and I’m happy to have him. He’s a top three to five player in the area and being able to get a kid like that completely changes the team.

"I think the guys already on the team are excited to play with him because Jordan has a great reputation as a player and person. There might’ve been some unfortunate events that happened last year, but as far as Lancaster, Jordan, and the team go, I think this is a win-win for everybody involved.”

Alexander missed all but the Far West Regional game last season during Amherst’s playoff run. Amherst Athletic Director Rob Adams said in February that Alexander was removed from the roster due to “the district and the family” having to “work some things out.”

Besides having to navigate the situation, Alexander’s lone season with the Tigers served as evidence to all of Western New York that he is one of the region's preeminent boys basketball players. He averaged 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game with Amherst, and also earned All-ECIC and ECIC II first team honors.

“If anyone has seen Jordan play, they know he has all of the tools to be elite in this area and also play at the next level,” Watson said. “We don’t have a lot of guys like that in our area, so I think we as a program are fortunate to have a player like Jordan. He can play both ends of the court, score at all three levels, is physically gifted, has a perfect size and is just a unique player. With his unique size and skillset he has to be featured nightly and I think that’ll put our team in a position to win a lot of ball games.”

Lancaster is now home to two of the top basketball players in the area: Alexander and junior Madison Francis. Francis is a five-star recruit and the No. 14 girls player in the country in the Class of 2025, according to ESPN. She holds offers from UCLA, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Georgetown, Syracuse, Indiana, and more.

“I think having those two players puts everyone in the spotlights,” Watson said. “When you have good talent it brings eye and because of that, it brings a certain level of pressure that’s good because you’re competing against the best and it allows for their teammates to be seen as well. Those two raise the bar and I think it’s a great look for the program.”

Alexander will look to mimic Francis and lead Lancaster to its first sectional title since 2020. Due to being in the state's new Class AAA, Lancaster has an automatic bid in the sectional final and will face Niagara Falls, the only other Class AAA school in Section VI.

“It makes goal setting very easy because that’s the game we’re preparing for all year,” Watson said. “I think we have the guys to compete in that game and we have the schedule to prepare us for that game. As the season progresses we know our goal is to put our best foot forward and give that game everything we got.”