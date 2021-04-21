Joe Mihalics resigns as Nichols boys basketball coach

Joe Mihalics announced his resignation after three seasons as head coach of boys basketball at Nichols School.

"I have enjoyed my time coaching here tremendously," Mihalics said in a statement released by the school. "This decision did not come easily to me."

He said he left in order to spend more time with his family and in his full-time work.

Michalics' Vikings had a 4-12 overall record and 3-9 mark in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association last season. His record for three seasons was 24-42. Previously, he coached at Bishop Timon-St. Jude, his alma mater.

Mihalics is enshrined in the Dr. and Mrs. Edmond J. Gicewicz Family UB Athletics Hall of Fame. He played baseball for four seasons until 2005 at the University at Buffalo before a career in minor league and independent league professional baseball.

