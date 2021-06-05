Joe Mack shines in battle of top prospects as Williamsville East holds off Hamburg

“Just being able to see velocity is good,” Mack said. “I feel I can hit higher velocity better. I just felt more comfortable at the plate and I was able to see certain pitches better and react to them better.”

Chaffee grinded through a wild five innings, recording five strikeouts and yielding just three hits. But he issued five walks and hit two batters. According to one scout, he threw mostly in the mid-80s, topping out at 87.

“Great atmosphere here today. Great energy. About as good as it gets around here,” Chaffee said. “At the end of the day it just comes down to me not executing my pitches. At the end of the day, it’s on me that first inning, but I’m happy with the way myself and my team bounced back in the later innings and battled back as a whole.”

Chaffee led off the game with a booming triple as part of a 2 for 3 day with two RBIs at the dish. The second RBI came off a long sacrifice fly to center field with runners on the corners in the top of the sixth. Nate Milk made a great catch for the Flames, but his momentum carried him into and through a temporary structure. Umpires ruled Chafee out via catch and ruled a dead ball, which allowed each runner to advance a base – trimming the Bulldogs’ deficit to 5-4.