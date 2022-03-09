Joe Licata returns to Williamsville South as head football coach

Joe Licata is coming home.

The former Williamsville South quarterback is returning to his alma mater as head football coach, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday. His hiring was approved by the Williamsville School Board on Tuesday night.

He will be replacing his former head coach, Kraig Kurzanski, who spent 15 years with the school and decided to leave to coach at Canisius.

“I am eager and excited for the chance to change lives through the game of football at the greatest high school in New York State,” Licata said in a statement.

Licata spent one season as an offensive analyst at his alma mater, University at Buffalo, and before that was the head coach and athletic director at Bishop Timon for four seasons. The Tigers won the Monsignor Martin Class B football championship in 2019.