 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe Licata returns to Williamsville South as head football coach
0 comments
top story

Joe Licata returns to Williamsville South as head football coach

Support this work for $1 a month
St. Joe's Bishop Timon Football

Bishop Timon coach Joe Licata looks at a play sheet against St. Joe's during a game on April 6, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Joe Licata is coming home. 

The former Williamsville South quarterback is returning to his alma mater as head football coach, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday. His hiring was approved by the Williamsville School Board on Tuesday night.

He will be replacing his former head coach, Kraig Kurzanski, who spent 15 years with the school and decided to leave to coach at Canisius.  

“I am eager and excited for the chance to change lives through the game of football at the greatest high school in New York State,” Licata said in a statement. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Licata spent one season as an offensive analyst at his alma mater, University at Buffalo, and before that was the head coach and athletic director at Bishop Timon for four seasons. The Tigers won the Monsignor Martin Class B football championship in 2019.

Licata, the 2010 Buffalo News Player of the Year at Williamsville South in his senior season, graduated as the Western New York career recordholder in completions (483), attempts (803), passing yards (6,671) and touchdown passes (87). At the time, he also set single-season WNY records with 176 completions on 296 attempts for 2,462 yards and 34 passing touchdowns.

He then went on to become the UB career leader in passing yards (9,485) and touchdowns (76).

He will be joining a Billies team that finished 7-3 last season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Licatas have a family reunion as Gil, Grace and Joe match wits against each other on the basketball court
High School

Licatas have a family reunion as Gil, Grace and Joe match wits against each other on the basketball court

  • Updated

PENDLETON – Paula Licata had a tiny dilemma that she handled flawlessly Friday night. She had to split her family loyalties during Friday’s boys basketball games at Starpoint High School. The mother of four and grandmother to 9-month-old Vinny handled the situation flawlessly. While cheering for the Bishop Timon-St. Jude junior varsity team coached by her son Joe, she

Buffalo News football Players of the Year history (1977-2019)
High School

Buffalo News football Players of the Year history (1977-2019)

  • Updated

*–Indicates co-Players of the Year 2019 C.J. Ozolins, Canisius 2018 Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East 2017 Matt Myers, West Seneca West 2016 Isaiah McDuffie, Bennett 2015 Tyree Brown, South Park 2014 TJ Wheatley, Canisius 2013 Jake Sisson, Jamestown 2012 Ryan Hunter, Canisius* Qadree Ollison, Canisius* 2011 Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s 2010 Joe Licata, Williamsville South 2009 Pat McMahon, Sweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News