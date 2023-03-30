Inside a drawer at Eric Rupp's home are handwritten notes from Joe Foyle, Lancaster's legendary former football coach. The notes include suggestions for drills or plays or anything else Foyle thought would make the Legends a better program or Rupp a better coach.

Rupp kept all of Foyle's ideas because of the respect he had for him. He was far from alone in the reverence he had for Foyle, who died Wednesday at the age of 97 due to natural causes.

“Coach Foyle was an icon in the Western New York coaching community,” said Rupp, also Lancaster's athletic director. "The impact that he had on our student-athletes and coaches was immeasurable. He epitomized the values of dedication, humility, toughness, and tradition.”

A football conversation about the best coaches in Western New York history would almost seem invalid if Foyle's name wasn't involved. He was a founder of the Western New York Football Coaches Association and Section VI football committee. He was named the region's coach of the year numerous times. The large school coach of the year award is now named after him.

Foyle coached the Legends from 1961 to 1985, posting 117 wins with three championships and two co-championships, and is the winningest coach in program history. After Lancaster, he coached at Orchard Park from 1986 to 1994 and spent two later seasons at Lake Shore.

The success and influence Foyle had at Lancaster led the district to add his name to the football field in 1986, making it Foyle-Kling Field. He shares the field's name with Herman Williams “Bill” Kling, who served as the school’s principal for 40 years until 1964.

When Foyle left Lancaster in 1985, his successor was his former player and assistant Len Jankiewicz, Class of 1969, who would go on to be inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame following a 26-year run with the program.

Among the many members of Foyle's coaching tree was Rod Rohl, who coached at Hinsdale for 33 years before passing away due to a heart attack in 2009.

“I’ve gone through stages with coach," Jankiewicz said. "I played for him and we weren’t too successful as a team in our years playing for him. I remember handing a little note to him as a senior because we felt bad we lost to our neighborhood rival, Depew, unceremoniously. That sticks with you and sticks with me after all these years. Coach got through us and had a solid career for 25 seasons. He’s a man of great faith with firm conviction.”

With Jankiewicz in charge, Foyle decided not to hang around the program. Jankiewicz said he tried for years to get Foyle to return, and after almost a decadelong pursuit, Jankiewicz got his wish.

“He was self-deprecating and humble,” Jankiewicz said. “When I took over, he refused to be around because he didn’t want to be in the background and it being said, ‘This is another Foyle-influenced team.’ He had a sense of staying away because he didn’t want that influence to be there. I got him back after convincing him and telling him, ‘This is your hometown. Quit running around with Orchard Park and Lake Shore.’

"When he came back he was in the limelight and loved it. He felt coming back after so long people would forget him, but they never do. Everyone talks about a coach having a legendary impact, but he truly did. He changed the lives of people.”

Since 1961, Lancaster football has had four coaches. Longtime assistant Chris Dickson followed Jankiewicz in 2012 and Rupp has had the job since 2016.

Rupp doesn't take the job lightly, because he's familiar with the lineage before him and has known of Foyle most of his life. Foyle coached Rupp’s father 1970 and 1971, and from 1999-2001, Foyle was Eric Rupp's linebacker coach. Years later with Rupp at the helm, Foyle would remain present on the field or in the stands, still coaching.

“He was involved in Lancaster football for roughly 60 years,” Rupp said. “Just think about the number of players and coaches that have come by. Everybody has the utmost respect for him. ”

A few years ago, Foyle had a routine of seeing Rupp after every game to shake his hand, and after the two exchanged a few words on the game that night, Foyle would give him an advance scouting report in a folder of Lancaster’s next opponent.

“Coach Foyle was an icon,” Rupp said. “He’s in the Hall of Fame and had a tremendous impact on coaches throughout the region and Lancaster. He retired as a coach in 1985 but was involved up until this very fall. He would frequently come to practice even though he was in his 90s and would attend just about every game.”

When Foyle would visit practice, Rupp made sure his players listened and soaked in every word he uttered. As the younger generations were becoming unfamiliar with who exactly Foyle was, his accomplishments and his importance, Rupp would note that Foyle had earned all the respect and adulation he received.

“When I came back and started coaching here in 2009, he was here just about all the time and every practice,” Rupp said. “When Coach Foyle speaks, you listen. He warranted respect and his knowledge of the game was second to none. He saw the big picture and wanted you to become a better person because you played football here.

"That’s the same message I give to my kids. We’re certainly thankful for everything he’s done for our community and we’re better because of Joe Foyle.”

The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park.

Foyle had no children and is survived by nieces Kathleen Kelly and Mary LaRowe, along with two great-nieces and three great-great-nieces.