Jaylen Butera, Elijah Rojas carry Jamestown past Grand Island, 53-6

Butera ran for touchdowns of 55 yards and 19 yards, and ran for 84 yards on four carries. Rojas caught touchdown passes from quarterback Trey Drake of 39, 50 and 33 yards, and both helped the Red Raiders (2-0) take a 46-0 lead at the half, before Jamestown replaced its starters in the second half.

“It opens our offense, a lot,” Butera said of Rojas, the younger brother of former Jamestown basketball standout James Rojas, who now plays at Alabama. “The coaches are putting schemes together and putting teams in hard predicaments. We have a lot to game plan for, so it really opens things up."

Grand Island (1-1), meanwhile, struggled to keep pace with the Red Raiders. The Vikings had only 56 yards and three first downs in the first half, and Josh Hunt scored Grand Island’s only touchdown on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Justin Horvath (12-for-28 passing, 84 yards, touchdown, interception) with 7:13 left in the fourth quarter. Tyler Figliola led the Vikings with five catches for 46 yards.

Butera’s junior season and Rojas’ senior season was delayed when the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the fall football season into the spring, and Langworthy wondered if there would even be a high school football season this school year.

Particularly, he wondered if Butera would get a chance to have a season.