Jaylen Butera, Elijah Rojas carry Jamestown past Grand Island, 53-6

Tom Langworthy knew he had a Red Raider in the making in Jaylen Butera, even when Butera was a sixth-grader.
So when Langworthy, the coach of the Jamestown football team, invited Butera to travel with the Red Raiders to a Chuck Funke Bowl game in the fall of 2015, it wasn’t a hard sell. Butera jumped at the chance to travel to Depew for a Thursday night, postseason game between Jamestown and Clarence.
“I invited him to the game and told him, ‘You’ll get to ride the bus, you’ll get to watch the game on the sidelines,’ ” Langworthy recalled earlier this week.
But, Langworthy said, because the game began late, the Red Raiders didn’t return to Jamestown until 1 in the morning, and Butera was expected to be at school the next day. On the bus trip home, Langworthy said he stayed in touch with Butera’s mother by text, letting her know they were en route to the high school.
Now, Butera is helping to steer the Red Raiders. Butera and teammate Elijah Rojas combined for five touchdowns in the first half, to help Jamestown to a 53-6 win Saturday at Grand Island.
“This guy,” Rojas said after the win, smacking Butera on the left shoulder pad, “is the best running back in Section VI. In Western New York.”
Rojas didn’t fare too badly, either.
Butera ran for touchdowns of 55 yards and 19 yards, and ran for 84 yards on four carries. Rojas caught touchdown passes from quarterback Trey Drake of 39, 50 and 33 yards, and both helped the Red Raiders (2-0) take a 46-0 lead at the half, before Jamestown replaced its starters in the second half.
“It opens our offense, a lot,” Butera said of Rojas, the younger brother of former Jamestown basketball standout James Rojas, who now plays at Alabama. “The coaches are putting schemes together and putting teams in hard predicaments. We have a lot to game plan for, so it really opens things up."
Grand Island (1-1), meanwhile, struggled to keep pace with the Red Raiders. The Vikings had only 56 yards and three first downs in the first half, and Josh Hunt scored Grand Island’s only touchdown on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Justin Horvath (12-for-28 passing, 84 yards, touchdown, interception) with 7:13 left in the fourth quarter. Tyler Figliola led the Vikings with five catches for 46 yards.
Butera’s junior season and Rojas’ senior season was delayed when the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the fall football season into the spring, and Langworthy wondered if there would even be a high school football season this school year.
Particularly, he wondered if Butera would get a chance to have a season.
“For someone who could play in college, these are difficult times,” Langworthy said. “You want to get out there and be on the field, but without games, you can’t do that, and college coaches don’t care much about practice tape.
“Jaylen handled it like you would expect, though. He showed a lot of maturity. He wants to be a Red Raider. He knows that if coaches were interested in him as a college prospect, he had to be patient, because he couldn’t just play any games yet.”
When Butera’s time came, though, he opened the season with a bang. Butera ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns on six carries – including scoring runs of 57 yards and 37 yards – in Jamestown’s 47-6 win against Hamburg on April 3 at Strider Field in Jamestown.
Consistency, Butera said, is key for him this season.
“It’s always a topic I stay focused on because I know there’s room for improvement,” Butera said. “I worked a lot this offseason and I’m going to continue to work, so I can reach my full potential as a player. I know if I work on my own, I can also help the team in many other areas.”
Saturday at Grand Island, Butera got plenty of help from Rojas (four catches for 125 yards) and from a team that scored eight touchdowns and accrued 376 rushing and passing yards. In addition to Butera and Rojas, Demarri Jones scored on an 8-yard run with 4:29 left in the half, and Sincere Green’s 62-yard interception return for a touchdown two minutes later opened Jamestown’s lead to 38-0. Ben Anderson added a 53-yard touchdown run seven minutes into the third quarter.