Jaylen Butera and Jamestown run away from Orchard Park

JAMESTOWN – The high school football season is a marathon, not a sprint.
That said, folks still may be tempted to just give Jaylen Butera the Connolly Cup and Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year honors after the show he put on during opening night.
Jamestown’s senior running back came close to breaking a school record for rushing yards in a game. While he did not do that, the Red Raiders still needed every single one of his 339 yards. He also rushed for all six of his team’s touchdowns. He even made a momentum-turning fourth-quarter interception in the end zone en route to helping Jamestown secure a 38-27 triumph over old friend Orchard Park on Friday night before an estimated 2,000 at Strider Field.
Butera’s final two touchdown runs, covering 24 and 47 yards, enabled the Red Raiders to rally and seize control for good in this matchup featuring Section VI runners-up from last season. Jamestown lost in overtime at home to South Park in the Class A final during the Fall II sports season last May, while OP dropped a 28-21 decision to five-time defending Class AA champion Lancaster.
New season and a statement win by a Red Raiders team that hopes to keep evolving into a tough out.
On Friday, they were with Butera galloping through open space thanks to holes created by linemen Julian McGaughy, Drayce Garland, Caleb Bane, Nick Miraglia and Joey Delgado.
“Jaylen has an incredible talent so it’s fun to be able to see what he does and do it well,” longtime Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said. “He’s got great character. Guys love to block for him. … When he hits a hole it’s really explosive.”
“I didn’t know what I had (yardage wise) until I had after the game,” said Butera, who earned first team All-Western New York last season. “I just wanted to win for my fans, my team and my coaches. I give credit to my linemen. … They allow me to do what I do.”
They allowed the Red Raiders to deliver the response one would expect of a potential contender after Orchard Park had gone ahead 27-24 with under 7 minutes left. That happened when junior quarterback Ben Gocella and classmate Dylan Evans hooked up for each’s fourth touchdown. That came after OP had been denied a chance to go ahead four minutes earlier when Butera stepped in front of Evans and picked off a fourth-and-goal pass in the end zone.
It’s Jamestown’s night, with Butera amassing the yardage on runs up the middle, outside and off delayed hand offs. He rushed 32 times to amass the second-highest yardage total in program history. Brett Shaw rushed for 351 yards in a single game back in the early 2000s. Butera’s other four touchdown runs covered 23, 49, 7 and 2 yards.
“To have that type of yardage you need to have a close game,” Langworthy said. “You just stay in there and get all those carries. … I had no idea. I kind of wish he had 352 but I don’t want to get picky.
“When you hustle and work hard … some times good things happen.”
Butera’s 24-yard TD with 2:41 left gave his side the lead for good. Jamestown drilled a squib kick that turned into an unintentional onside kick after the ball ricocheted off an OP player back to Bane. A few seconds later, Butera was off to the races around right end with the Jamestown faithful cheering wildly.
“On breakaways I just think not to get caught,” Butera said. “It was a great play. Shout out to all of my linemen so that I could get outside.”
There are still seven regular season games left and hopefully the postseason for Jamestown. Friday’s victory is one that can help the collective psyche down the road.
“We’re hungry after last year,” Butera said. “We didn’t lose our composure when we were down. … It’s a huge confidence booster, especially since they’re our rival. We’re going into next week super fired up.”
Orchard Park, which struck first and led at halftime 20-18, also looked the part of potential contender until things went Jamestown’s way during the final minutes.
“Butera is one of the best running backs in Western New York if not New York State,” Gocella said. “I have no doubt we’ll be back ready to battle. It really came down to that one onside kick.”
Evans caught TD passes for 43 yards, 8 and then 12 during the first half. Butera scored thrice during the opening 24 minutes himself to keep Jamestown in it.
Jamestown took its first lead in the third quarter when Butera scored with ease from 2 yards out as the line cleared the right side so that Butera could trot in untouched.
Butera kept the Red Raiders in front early in the fourth quarter when he picked off Gocella on a fourth-and-5 play in the end zone as he stepped in front of Evans.
OP responded as an Adam Velasquez interception led to Gocella and Evans hooking up for a 5-yard TD to put the Quakers ahead 27-24 with 6:30 left.
Plenty of time for a big finish by Butera and company.
Jamestown visits Williamsville South on Friday, while OP returns to action at home versus Grand Island.