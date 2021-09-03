Jaylen Butera and Jamestown run away from Orchard Park

“Jaylen has an incredible talent so it’s fun to be able to see what he does and do it well,” longtime Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said. “He’s got great character. Guys love to block for him. … When he hits a hole it’s really explosive.”

“I didn’t know what I had (yardage wise) until I had after the game,” said Butera, who earned first team All-Western New York last season. “I just wanted to win for my fans, my team and my coaches. I give credit to my linemen. … They allow me to do what I do.”

They allowed the Red Raiders to deliver the response one would expect of a potential contender after Orchard Park had gone ahead 27-24 with under 7 minutes left. That happened when junior quarterback Ben Gocella and classmate Dylan Evans hooked up for each’s fourth touchdown. That came after OP had been denied a chance to go ahead four minutes earlier when Butera stepped in front of Evans and picked off a fourth-and-goal pass in the end zone.

It’s Jamestown’s night, with Butera amassing the yardage on runs up the middle, outside and off delayed hand offs. He rushed 32 times to amass the second-highest yardage total in program history. Brett Shaw rushed for 351 yards in a single game back in the early 2000s. Butera’s other four touchdown runs covered 23, 49, 7 and 2 yards.