Jason Wolf: Highlight of Canisius-St. Joe's was opening kickoff because it means high school football is back

“Obviously, you’d like for the kids to have a better experience their first game, but you don’t learn much by winning,” Corona said. “Winning feels good, but losing is where you have to sit down and go, ‘OK, I went in the wrong direction, I blocked the wrong guy, I didn’t cover this dude.’ That’s where you have to do the real work. We have work to do, which we’re going to do, and the kids will get better every week. The main thing is that they’re having fun and they’re competing and this is an experience that develops them into good men down the road.”