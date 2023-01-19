Jan. 28 girls basketball matchup between Lancaster, O'Hara canceled

The Jan. 28 meeting between the girls basketball teams of Cardinal O’Hara (6-5) and Lancaster (7-1) has been canceled, O’Hara Athletic Director Earl Schunk told The News. Both teams already have removed the second matchup from their schedules.

The cancellation of the second meeting between two of Western New York’s top girls basketball programs – O’Hara is currently tied for first with Nichols and Lancaster is third in The News’ large schools polls – stems from a Jan. 10 on-court altercation that resulted in players ejected and then sidelined for their teams' next game.

“Honestly, the day of, the coaches and Lancaster’s athletic director and I both had been talking about not playing the second game,” Schunk said. “Mainly because it’s a nonleague game and why chance anything from happening.”

To try and save the matchup, which would have been at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Schunk said he suggested having the game played without fans.

“In a perfect world, we could’ve tried to pull that off,” Schunk said. “To be honest, the fans would’ve been the biggest problem, the kids themselves I think would’ve been fine. Over an abundance of caution, and both teams have bigger things ahead of them, we just decided to cancel the game. It wasn’t even an originally scheduled game, we had just filled it in because we lost games during the storm.”

Given Lancaster and O’Hara are led by two reigning All-Western New York large school sophomores with Division I offers in Madison Francis and Kyla Hayes, respectively, those two facing off is a matchup people would want to see. Whether both programs will face each other in the future hasn’t been decided.

“That’s a discussion for another time,” Schunk said. “I’d hope we’d be able to just because there aren’t many great women’s programs in the area as the guys. I hope we can pull it off because I’d like to see it, so time will tell. Not being able to see them again is the one disappointing thing, because I think they’re both great players. Hopefully, we can make it happen in the future. I’m not ruling it out.”