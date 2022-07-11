Jamestown's Trey Drake commits to North Dakota State, thanks father for childhood lessons

Since the fourth grade, Jamestown senior quarterback Trey Drake would wake up at 5:30 a.m. and work out at the local YMCA with his twin sister and father. Ben Drake, the Red Raiders' basketball coach and athletic director, instilled in his son a work ethic to become disciplined in the pursuit of achieving his dreams.

The father's lessons have paid off in a big way. Trey Drake committed to North Dakota State University’s football program, becoming the first Jamestown football player to go Division I since Steve Carlson went to Princeton in 2015. Carlson was on the Cleveland Browns' roster the past three seasons.

“It’s been an amazing process, and ultimately I’m honored and so blessed to be in this position,” Drake said.

Two months ago, Drake created a passing script and held his own pro day at the Buffalo Bills’ fieldhouse. The intent was to create enough film to distribute it on social media and share it with coaches, hoping it would catch their eyes.

Drake uploaded the video to YouTube on April 30 and shared it on Twitter May 30. One of the viewers was Mike Peters, North Dakota State’s offensive analyst. Drake figured a bulk of the audience watching his reel would be from Western New York, which likely was true. Peters has ties to Western New York, having spent four years on the University at Buffalo’s football coaching staff.

“They recruited Trey and saw something in him they liked and that they can use to make him a better player for their team,” Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said. “That’s exciting to think about. As a coach you have a player another program looks at and thinks highly of, especially when it’s not geographically close together. They really saw something in him that they liked and were bold enough to offer him.”

Don’t miss on this one! He’s WORKED TIRELESSLY for all these doors that are about to open up for him. Don’t think I’ve ever met a high schooler with his maturity, humbleness and daily focus. Kids been waking up early morning before school working out since middle school!!! https://t.co/fyUIv3EZDi — Coach Kinder (@coach_kinder) June 2, 2022

North Dakota State is more than a 16-hour drive from Jamestown, but the distance meant nothing. Talent is talent, and Peters was impressed with Drake’s film. He shared it with Randy Hedberg, the Bison’s associate and quarterbacks coach.

Hedberg, who has coached NFL quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Trey Lance at North Dakota State, was impressed and managed to get Drake's email.

Just before heading to bed one night, Drake checked his inbox. He suddenly was not tired once he saw who was contacting him. Drake immediately called Hedberg, and the two talked for almost an hour.

It was all because Drake decided to create a highlight video, and the right person saw his film.

“I think that one common error that kids and families make is they think colleges are just going to come flocking to them, and that’s really not the case,” Langworthy said. “The players and families have to do a lot of work on their end to determine what schools they like, doing the work, contacting the coaches, and getting your highlight tape made.

“Most of the time going to the camp and getting your workout is them seeing what you look like and how you carry yourself. Trey and his family took on this responsibility of him achieving this dream and sacrifices have been made, but they all worked.”

Division 1 ability. Division 1 mindset. Division 1 character. @TreyDrake17 is next up! https://t.co/BnO2liE72l — Joe Licata (@JoeLicata16) May 3, 2022

Getting contacted was phase one, the next phase was to impress Hedberg and the other coaches. Hedberg invited Drake to the Fargo, N.D., campus for a camp in June.

To get to their destination, Drake drove to Cleveland with his father to take a connecting flight to Chicago’s O’Hare airport. But the flight was postponed until 7 a.m. the following day. The problem was the Bison’s camp had a 7:30 a.m. start time, meaning Drake would be late on the almost two-hour flight.

In 2021, a study by the North American Satisfaction Study from J.D. Power ranked O’Hare as the worst airport in America. Instead of being in his seat for the 7 a.m. flight, it was again postponed until 11:30 a.m.

Once Drake finally got to the camp, he sprinted to the field, greeted the coaches, and threw 15-20 passes to warm up. The coaches felt bad for their prospect and asked if he’d prefer to attend an afternoon session.

“No, I’m ready to go,” Drake told the coach. “We’ve gone through a lot getting down there, and I want to make sure I get every chance I get to impress the coaching staff.”

Drake understood the gravity of the situation. He had no Division I offers. His only two offers were from two Division II schools – Daemen University for basketball and Mercyhurst for football, where former teammate Jaylen Butera will attend.

Only 2.9% of high schoolers become Division I football players, according to a 2020 NCAA study, and Drake wanted to seize every opportunity he could to accomplish the statistical long shot.

Since Drake was only at the camp for a few hours, the coaches asked the Drakes to stay an additional day to give Trey more time to leave an impression. The extra day benefitted Drake more than he could’ve envisioned because he was able to workout with Hedberg for a few hours, along with meeting head coach Matt Entz and offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl.

“I was able to talk to those guys and get a real good feel for the program,” Drake said.

On July 7 North Dakota State extended Drake his first Division I offer. Two days later, Drake committed to the Bison. The following day he publicly announced his decision on Twitter, the platform that helped his film get on North Dakota State’s radar.

“I’m very honored and blessed to be a part of this situation,” Drake said. “I’m so excited to be a part of the tradition and pride at NDSU. From the get-go, as soon I started talking to coach Hedberg and as soon as stepped foot on campus and met the coaches I was very impressed with the entire coaching staff. The success of the program speaks for itself and ultimately that’s what drew me a lot to it.”

Going from one winning program in Jamestown to another in North Dakota State is what Drake was hoping to find. Since 2010, the Bison have won nine Football Championship Subdivision titles, including four of the last five championships. They enter the 2022 season as reigning champions.

Had an unbelievable experience at @NDSUfootball this weekend! Thank you @Coach_RHedberg for the invite, as well as the great work! Can’t wait to get back in Fargo soon! Go Bison! @Coach_Entz @Coach_Roehl @Coach_M_Peters pic.twitter.com/Q6rwsBmwYy — Trey Drake (@TreyDrake17) June 19, 2022

Jamestown has appeared in the Section VI Class A championship game the past two seasons and enters 2022 as defending champion.

“We’re used to winning here [at Jamestown], and they hold themselves to the same standard at NDSU,” Drake said. “A program like that is what I want to be a part of. It’s not just the winning, it’s just growing as a person, and not even as a player.”

Drake couldn’t help but smile when reflecting on his journey. He achieved that childhood dream of playing high-level football at the next level.

“I’ve worked my entire life for this moment here, and it feels so good to finally say the work's paid off,” Drake said. “It’s been a life-long commitment, and my father has held me to a high standard. I’m super blessed to have him because without him I wouldn’t be here.”