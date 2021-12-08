Jamestown's Jaylen Butera wins 49th Connolly Cup

In the year of the stud running back in the 7-1-6, Butera secured the award over fellow finalists and tailbacks Dominac Allen of Bennett, Carson Alberti of Depew, Devin Collins of Hamburg, Micah Harry of Lancaster, Xander Hind of Randolph and Christian Lewis of St. Mary’s. Quarterbacks Tyler Baker of Canisius, Trey Kleitz of Iroquois and Xander Payne of Medina also were among the 10 finalists.

Butera was one of three running backs to rush for more than 2,000 yards this season. He finished with 2,341 yards on 271 carries and 36 touchdowns. He also caught a team-high 21 passes for 417 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had a return TD as his 45 total touchdowns for the season fell two shy of matching the Western New York record held by past Connolly Cup winner and Jamestown star Aaron Leeper.

“It just shows how far I’ve come, and also I’ve got to thank God because he gave me my athletic talent,” Butera said. “And shout out to the other nine guys. They’re amazing, too. They should be proud of themselves for being here.”

This was the return of the Connolly Cup as the committee did not award one during the abbreviated Covid-19 impacted 2020 season played last spring.