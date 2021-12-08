Jamestown's Jaylen Butera wins 49th Connolly Cup

Jamestown has an incredible football history. Jaylen Butera is well versed in it.
Still, the senior running back/cornerback said he didn’t become aware of the Connolly Cup until his sophomore season with the Red Raiders, when former St. Francis star quarterback Jake Ritts won the award.
“I kind of told myself one day if we chase it and I work I can be there,” Butera said. “I never doubt myself. … Why not me?”
Those on the Cup selection committee thought the same thing this season, as Butera was selected as the recipient of the 49th Connolly Cup.
The honor, established by the Riverside Athletic Club, goes to the athlete viewed as the top football player in Western New York from the regular season through the end of the Section VI Tournament. Butera is the sixth Jamestown player to receive the award and first since Stephen Carlson in 2014.
Butera helped Jamestown post a 12-1 record, as the Red Raiders lost a heartbreaker, 20-18, in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A semifinal to eventual state champion Syracuse CBA.
“It’s an honor,” Butera said Wednesday night during the Cup presentation dinner at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell. “There have been a lot of great players before me. To be part of it and to win the award is just surreal.”
In the year of the stud running back in the 7-1-6, Butera secured the award over fellow finalists and tailbacks Dominac Allen of Bennett, Carson Alberti of Depew, Devin Collins of Hamburg, Micah Harry of Lancaster, Xander Hind of Randolph and Christian Lewis of St. Mary’s. Quarterbacks Tyler Baker of Canisius, Trey Kleitz of Iroquois and Xander Payne of Medina also were among the 10 finalists.
Butera was one of three running backs to rush for more than 2,000 yards this season. He finished with 2,341 yards on 271 carries and 36 touchdowns. He also caught a team-high 21 passes for 417 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had a return TD as his 45 total touchdowns for the season fell two shy of matching the Western New York record held by past Connolly Cup winner and Jamestown star Aaron Leeper.
“It just shows how far I’ve come, and also I’ve got to thank God because he gave me my athletic talent,” Butera said. “And shout out to the other nine guys. They’re amazing, too. They should be proud of themselves for being here.”
This was the return of the Connolly Cup as the committee did not award one during the abbreviated Covid-19 impacted 2020 season played last spring.
The last player to win the Connolly Cup before Wednesday was Ritts, the same season in which Butera showed potential as a sophomore in helping the Red Raiders win a division title. Butera raised his game to another level as a junior in helping Jamestown reach the Section VI final.
Turns out Butera still hadn’t reached his ceiling. From Jamestown’s season opening win over Orchard Park in which he rushed for 339 yards and six touchdowns to the gut-punching semifinal loss in which he still rushed for 200 yards, Butera delivered highlight reel touchdown runs and also came up on numerous big plays on the defensive side of the ball. He finished with 88 tackles, five interceptions and registered 16 passes defensed.
“It’s just been a special season,” he said. “I want to thank my coaches, my linemen and my mom for shaping me into the kind of guy I am. It’s just been amazing.”
“Jaylen’s definitely a competitor,” Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said. “I think this is something he really wanted to achieve. … Jaylen is certainly deserving of this award. He not only excelled on the field. He was an inspiration to his teammates and an inspiration to our community.”
With Butera becoming the sixth player from Jamestown to win the Connolly Cup, the Red Raiders now boast the most wins by any team in Western New York. In addition to Leeper (2000) and Carlson (2014), other Jamestown players to win the Connolly Cup are David Hinson (1994), Roberto Amoroso (1982) and Jake Sisson (2013).
“It’s just a great program, a lot of great athletes have come through there,” Butera said. “A lot of great coaches have coached a lot of great players.”