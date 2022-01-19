 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamestown's Jaylen Butera named state Class A football Co-Player of the Year
0 comments

Jamestown's Jaylen Butera named state Class A football Co-Player of the Year

Support this work for $1 a month
Jaylen Butera (copy)

Jamestown's Jaylen Butera scored 45 total touchdowns, two shy of matching the Western New York record. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera’s litany of accolades continues to mount up. He was named the Class A Co-Player of the Year with East Islip QB Derek Burrell by the New York State Sportswriters Association on Wednesday.

Butera also made the Class A first team.

Five additional Western New York players made the first teams in Class AA and A: St. Francis running back Kimal Clark, Bennett running back Dominac Allen and Bennett defensive lineman Rashad Perry in Class AA and South Park running back Parrell Fulgham and Jamestown linebacker Ben Anderson in Class A.

The all-state teams in Classes B, C, and D and eight-man football were named last week. 

Butera, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, was the recipient of the Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year Award for the 2021 season and earned the 49th Connolly Cup.

All of the praise and recognition he’s received has been well-earned. His play led the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record and he was one of three running backs in the area to rush for more than 2,000 yards this season. He finished the season with 2,341 yards on 271 carries and 36 touchdowns, while also catching a team-high 21 passes for 417 yards and eight touchdowns.

On defense, he recorded 90 tackles and five interceptions.

“I think he had one of the best years in recent memory,” Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said after the season. “He was just so dominant in all three phases of the game. He returned punts and kickoffs. He was a personal protector on the punt team. He was on our hands team. He just came up big for us.”

Butera, an uncommitted prospect, holds offers from the University at Buffalo, University of New Hampshire, Stony Brook, Wagner, and others.

Here are the WNY players who made the all-state teams in Class AA and A:

Class AA

First team

RB Kimal Clark, St. Francis

RB Dominac Allen, Bennett

DL Rashad Perry, Bennett

Second team

RB Scott Raymond, Clarence

DB Micah Henry, Lancaster

DB Jayden Lewis, Bennett

Fourth team

RB Ricardo Kidd, St. Francis

Fifth team

OL Gavin Susfolk, Canisius

Sixth team

QB Tyler Baker, Canisius

AP Kegan Mancabelli, Orchard Park 

Honorable mention

End Dylan Evans, Orchard Park

Line Cole Pearlman, Clarence

Line Tommy Carlsen, Lancaster

Line Jimmy Scott, St. Francis

LB Gavin Calkins, St. Francis

LB Kross Rapini, Orchard Park

Class A

First team

Co-Player of the Year: RB Jaylen Butera, Jamestown

RB Parrell Fulgham, South Park

LB Ben Anderson, Jamestown

Second team

DL Sean O’Brien, Jamestown

DB Devin Collins, Hamburg

DB Christian Dewer, Williamsville South

Third team

RB Teddy McDuffie Jr., Amherst

Fifth team

QB Justin Horvath, Grand Island

DL Matt Murphy, Williamsville South

LB Dylan Mack, Frontier

Honorable mention

End Amar Paulk, South Park

Line Joseph Delgado, Jamestown

Line Andrew Takacs, Hamburg

Line Julian McGaughy, Jamestown

Line Jabari Lee, Kenmore West

Line Konrad Krszyzton, Frontier

LB Justin Piworczyk, West Seneca West

PK/P Max Voyer, Williamsville South

PK/P Beau Haubeil, Canisius

PK/P Colin Melendez, Jamestown  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News