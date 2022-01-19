Jamestown's Jaylen Butera named state Class A football Co-Player of the Year

Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera’s litany of accolades continues to mount up. He was named the Class A Co-Player of the Year with East Islip QB Derek Burrell by the New York State Sportswriters Association on Wednesday.

Butera also made the Class A first team.

Five additional Western New York players made the first teams in Class AA and A: St. Francis running back Kimal Clark, Bennett running back Dominac Allen and Bennett defensive lineman Rashad Perry in Class AA and South Park running back Parrell Fulgham and Jamestown linebacker Ben Anderson in Class A.

The all-state teams in Classes B, C, and D and eight-man football were named last week.

Butera, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, was the recipient of the Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year Award for the 2021 season and earned the 49th Connolly Cup.

All of the praise and recognition he’s received has been well-earned. His play led the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record and he was one of three running backs in the area to rush for more than 2,000 yards this season. He finished the season with 2,341 yards on 271 carries and 36 touchdowns, while also catching a team-high 21 passes for 417 yards and eight touchdowns.