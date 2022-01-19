Jamestown's Jaylen Butera named state Class A football Co-Player of the Year

Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera’s litany of accolades continues to mount up. He was named the Class A Co-Player of the Year with East Islip QB Derek Burrell by the New York State Sportswriters Association on Wednesday.
Butera also made the Class A first team.
Five additional Western New York players made the first teams in Class AA and A: St. Francis running back Kimal Clark, Bennett running back Dominac Allen and Bennett defensive lineman Rashad Perry in Class AA and South Park running back Parrell Fulgham and Jamestown linebacker Ben Anderson in Class A.
The all-state teams in Classes B, C, and D and eight-man football were named last week.
Butera, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, was the recipient of the Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year Award for the 2021 season and earned the 49th Connolly Cup.
All of the praise and recognition he’s received has been well-earned. His play led the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record and he was one of three running backs in the area to rush for more than 2,000 yards this season. He finished the season with 2,341 yards on 271 carries and 36 touchdowns, while also catching a team-high 21 passes for 417 yards and eight touchdowns.
On defense, he recorded 90 tackles and five interceptions.
“I think he had one of the best years in recent memory,” Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said after the season. “He was just so dominant in all three phases of the game. He returned punts and kickoffs. He was a personal protector on the punt team. He was on our hands team. He just came up big for us.”
Butera, an uncommitted prospect, holds offers from the University at Buffalo, University of New Hampshire, Stony Brook, Wagner, and others.
Here are the WNY players who made the all-state teams in Class AA and A:
Class AA
First team
RB Kimal Clark, St. Francis
RB Dominac Allen, Bennett
DL Rashad Perry, Bennett
Second team
RB Scott Raymond, Clarence
DB Micah Henry, Lancaster
DB Jayden Lewis, Bennett
Fourth team
RB Ricardo Kidd, St. Francis
Fifth team
OL Gavin Susfolk, Canisius
Sixth team
QB Tyler Baker, Canisius
AP Kegan Mancabelli, Orchard Park
Honorable mention
End Dylan Evans, Orchard Park
Line Cole Pearlman, Clarence
Line Tommy Carlsen, Lancaster
Line Jimmy Scott, St. Francis
LB Gavin Calkins, St. Francis
LB Kross Rapini, Orchard Park
Class A
First team
Co-Player of the Year: RB Jaylen Butera, Jamestown
RB Parrell Fulgham, South Park
LB Ben Anderson, Jamestown
Second team
DL Sean O’Brien, Jamestown
DB Devin Collins, Hamburg
DB Christian Dewer, Williamsville South
Third team
RB Teddy McDuffie Jr., Amherst
Fifth team
QB Justin Horvath, Grand Island
DL Matt Murphy, Williamsville South
LB Dylan Mack, Frontier
Honorable mention
End Amar Paulk, South Park
Line Joseph Delgado, Jamestown
Line Andrew Takacs, Hamburg
Line Julian McGaughy, Jamestown
Line Jabari Lee, Kenmore West
Line Konrad Krszyzton, Frontier
LB Justin Piworczyk, West Seneca West
PK/P Max Voyer, Williamsville South
PK/P Beau Haubeil, Canisius
PK/P Colin Melendez, Jamestown