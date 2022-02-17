Jamestown's Jaylen Butera announces commitment to Mercyhurst University

Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera announced Thursday on Twitter that he will continue his football career at Mercyhurst University.

Butera, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, will play running back for the Lakers. During the 2021 season, he led the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record and became the sixth Jamestown player ever to be awarded the Connolly Cup, as he was the 49th recipient of the award.

The honor, established by the Riverside Athletic Club, goes to the athlete viewed as the top football player in Western New York from the regular season through the end of the Section VI Tournament.

I’d like to announce that I’m furthering my playing career at Mercyhurst University ☘️❕ pic.twitter.com/vfkfQGUnyG — Jaylen Butera (@JaylenButera) February 17, 2022

Butera said that scholarship money and playing running back were two reasons he chose Mercyhurt. He also told The Buffalo News that “being able to play right away, NFL connections, close to home, family atmosphere and good education” were additional considerations.