Jamestown's Jaylen Butera announces commitment to Mercyhurst University

Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera announced Thursday on Twitter that he will continue his football career at Mercyhurst University.
Butera, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, will play running back for the Lakers. During the 2021 season, he led the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record and became the sixth Jamestown player ever to be awarded the Connolly Cup, as he was the 49th recipient of the award.
The honor, established by the Riverside Athletic Club, goes to the athlete viewed as the top football player in Western New York from the regular season through the end of the Section VI Tournament.
I’d like to announce that I’m furthering my playing career at Mercyhurst University ☘️❕ pic.twitter.com/vfkfQGUnyG— Jaylen Butera (@JaylenButera) February 17, 2022
Butera said that scholarship money and playing running back were two reasons he chose Mercyhurt. He also told The Buffalo News that “being able to play right away, NFL connections, close to home, family atmosphere and good education” were additional considerations.
Butera was one of three running backs this past season to finish with at least 2,000 yards. He rushed for 2,341 yards and 36 touchdowns on 271 carries. As a receiver, he caught a team-high 21 passes for 417 yards and eight touchdowns.
For the season, he had 45 touchdowns and finished two away from tying the Western New York record set by former Connolly Cup winner and Jamestown player Aaron Leeper. Butera also was named the Class A Co-Player of the Year and was chosen as the Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year.
Butera is joining a Lakers team that finished 4-7 during the 2021 season and is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
He also considered University at Buffalo, New Hampshire, Stony Brook and Wagner, among others.