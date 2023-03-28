Longtime Jamestown boys basketball coach Ben Drake, class of 1990, is retiring after 25 seasons with the program, he told The News on Tuesday.

The decision doesn’t come as a surprise, as it was widely expected Drake would move on from coaching after the 2022-23 season, which ended with the Red Raiders in the Section VI Class AA final.

Drake led his alma mater for a quarter of a century, and established himself as one of the best coaches in Western New York. He holds the school record with 425 wins, and claimed 17 ECIC I titles, seven Section VI championships, three appearances in the New York State Public High School Association’s final four, and his teams played in two state championship games.

"I've known for the last couple of years that I probably wasn't going to be coaching for that much longer," Drake said. "With my twins, Marley and Trey, being seniors this year, I wanted to at least see them through and be able to coach Trey through his high school years and to be around for my daughter as well. The last few years I've also been more and more involved in ministry. I look forward to being able to spend more time with that as well. I thank the lord for what he's given me with these opportunities. I felt like it was meant to be and this is where he led me. Now this is the right time for me to move on to the next phase of where he's leading me."

Drake is currently an Elder at Lakeside Bible Chapel in Bemus, and spent Tuesday evening there on the day his retirement became public.

"The last few years, I've had to put things on hold over the winter," Drake said. "With more time I look forward to doing more with that."

Being able to dedicate himself to ministry along with having the "flexibility" to be there for Trey and Marley as they enter college are reasons Drake retired. Trey, an All-Western New York first team offense selection, will play quarterback at North Dakota State University, while Marley is weighing her options.

As a family, the Drakes have brought sectional championships, state appearances, and plentiful wins to their community in multiple sports. Ben won sectional titles and went to Glens Falls with Trey and was at Buffalo State University’s Sports Arena when Marley competed in the Section VI Class AA final. Being present for them in big life moments is what he wants to continue as they grow from teenagers to young adults.

"I'm just so proud of them," Ben said. "This has been such a blessing and so proud of them and thankful I've had the opportunity to coach them. They grew up in the gym from the time they were born. I'm so thankful for the years I had in Jamestown because they were special. Going to Glens Falls with my son is one of the best memories and is something I'll hold with me. That was the ultimate dream to go there with him. So many great games and memories. The trips we had are some of the best memories I'll have."

Ben's teams represented Jamestown. When teams faced the Red Raiders, they knew it would be a physical game against a team that sometimes wasn't the most skilled, but made up for it with effort. Instilling that type of character into his players is why Ben is revered across Western New York.

“Ben Drake has been much more than a highly successful basketball coach,” said Dr. Kevin Whitaker, JPS Superintendent, in a statement. “He has been a highly successful developer of young men. It is not a simple task to navigate the variety of challenges that working with young people in a high-pressure environment brings. Ben has not only been able to do that, but he has been able to do it with a level of professionalism that makes him a role model for his players, and a successful coach for his peers to emulate. I wish him the very best of luck as he moves into this next phase of his life."

Drake will remain as the district’s athletic director, and “an immediate search for the program’s next leader” has begun. Whoever is hired will be the 13th coach in the almost 100-year history of the program.