Jamestown wins eight straight to compete for another Section VI Class A football title

When Jamestown began the 2022 football season against non-league opponents, it went 0-2 for the first time since 2016, the most losses for the program since 2019.

The team could’ve gone in two directions as it was about to begin league play: continue struggling, which would’ve shocked many around Western New York, or learn from the defeats and execute on the field.

The No. 1-ranked Red Raiders chose the latter, and have won eight straight games to reach another Section VI Class A final, where they will face No. 4 Williamsville North (7-3) at Highmark Stadium on Thursday at 9 p.m. with a chance to win back-to-back titles.

Jamestown won the regular-season meeting between the two teams 35-34 on Sept. 23.

“I think when we lost those first two games, we really did play hard and left it on the field, but we just made a few mistakes or weren’t quite ready to finish the game,” Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said. “Both of those games, we were in it to win at the end of the game. I think we just got better. Players came to practice ready to work every day and once we got into the league schedule, things slowed down for us and we gained some confidence to get some nice wins under our belt.”

Leading the way for Jamestown’s hot play has been senior quarterback and North Dakota State University commit Trey Drake. His play in his final season has him in the discussion for All-WNY Player of the Year. He’s third in the section in passing touchdowns (25), sixth in passing yards (2,189), and completions (143). Drake has a completion percentage of 60.3, averages 9.2 passing yards per attempt, and has a passer rating of 124.2.

On Tuesday’s Media Day at Highmark Stadium, he was all smiles to again be at the home of the Bills, because it meant Jamestown was heading in the right direction as championship contenders.

“It’s an awesome experience and kind of surreal,” Drake said. “We’re excited to compete and be back here for a second year and our third sectional championship appearance in a row. This is an awesome achievement to be back here, but ultimately, we’re coming back here to win a sectional title.”

A win would give Jamestown its 13th sectional title since 1979. The program has been about winning for decades, and this season’s Red Raiders have embodied the expectation of Jamestown football. While on their winning streak, the team blew out every opponent with the exception of Williamsville North.

In the last eight games, the Red Raiders are averaging 49 points, and have scored at least 50 points five times. On defense, Jamestown is holding opponents to 16.4 points, with the team winning games by an average of 32.6 points.

One of the Red Raiders’ leaders on defense has been senior Sean O’Brien, the section leader in total tackles (177), and tackles for loss (34). He is second in solo tackles (114) and assists (63).

“Sean has grown up in this program, this experience means the world to him,” Langworthy said. “This is a great opportunity for him to come out here and represent Jamestown. He’s a total Jamestown player, being blue-collar, tough, physical, plays hard, plays every down hard, and has been a real joy to coach.”

Jamestown is peaking at the right time after a rough start by program standards. Competing for a title is a firm reminder that sectional titles aren’t won in September, they’re won in November.

“We’ve come together more as a team,” Drake said. “We really developed our entire team since the first two weeks. We’ve developed our run game because it opens up our passing game and we have a balanced offense.”