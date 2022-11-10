Jamestown shuts out Williamsville North to repeat as Class A football champions

With a Section VI football championship on the line, Jamestown and Williamsville North were willing to play whenever.

Unfazed by the 9:46 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium, the Red Raiders started quickly and went on to put away the Spartans, 34-0, for their third shutout of the season and repeat as Class A champions. Jamestown captured its 13th sectional since 1979.

"I'm just so proud of our guys," Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said. "They worked really hard, sacrificed, and worked thousands and thousands of hours to get here tonight. For us to win the way that we did was really special. These guys stepped up, believed, and continued the tradition of coming here to the stadium and competing for sectional titles and we believed we could do that and we did it. It's a great lesson in if put your mind to something and don't care who gets the credit you can achieve anything."

Jamestown ran its winning streak to nine games after an 0-2 start.

On Jamestown’s opening drive, the Red Raiders pushed the ball down the field with a mix of passing and rushes, which culminated in senior Sean O’Brien running in for a 1-yard touchdown, his sixth of the season. The Red Raiders would then end the quarter how it started, with another score, as junior Carsen Bane ran in for a 16-yard touchdown, his 13th of the season.

In the first quarter on defense, Jamestown senior Sean Paige became the first player to intercept Spartans senior quarterback Mitch Kelly since he was picked off against Lockport on Sept. 30, and Kelly was also sacked.

Jamestown took a 20-0 lead at halftime, following Jamestown quarterback Trey Drake's 5-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left to senior Darius Freeney.

"I'm really speechless right now," Drake said. "We knew we were going to play a really great Williamsville North team. We knew we were going to have to come here and compete. The entire week we knew we couldn't just come here and be satisfied with playing at this facility. We came here to win and we did that exactly."

By halftime, Jamestown’s offense converted 40 plays for 240 yards, while Williamsville North (7-4) was only able to execute 22 plays for 62 yards.

In the third quarter, neither team scored until Drake once again connected with Freeney, this time on a 16-yard touchdown with two minutes left in the period. That score silenced the Williamsville North student section and triggered many supporters to head for the exits.

"I think we just dialed in differently this week," Drake said. "We're a balanced team. Offensively we're able to throw and run the ball. I feel like that's something we developed throughout the season that we really needed."

In the fourth quarter, 26 seconds into the period, Jamestown senior Radon Wright rushed for the Red Raiders' last score on a 16-yard run, his fourth of the season.

Defensively, the Red Raiders defense stifled a Williamsville North offense that hadn’t been shut out since its Sept. 16 matchup vs. Lancaster. The Spartans were held to 19 passing yards and 89 rushing yards, and punted the ball five times. In the biggest game of the season, they were unable to execute, going 0-for-8 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth downs, along with only having six first downs to Jamestown's 22.

"I thought defensively we were outstanding tonight," Langworthy said. "We never let them get a rhythm and we controlled the ball and the game."

What made Jamestown’s performance more surprising is the teams played a one-point game on Sept. 23, with Jamestown winning 35-34 after defending a late two-point conversion attempt.

At the time, Jamestown was 1-2, but it was clear that the Red Raiders evolved as a team and there was an evident gap between the teams.

Jamestown advance to the Far West Regionals at Batavia next weekend.