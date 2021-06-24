Jamestown runner Rayven Sample makes U.S. Paralympic track team for Tokyo

When the Paralympics Games in Tokyo were delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Rayven Sample was disappointed, but as the disappointment faded, he saw opportunity.

“It helps me,” Sample told The News in June 2020. “For me being as young as I am, it gives me another year to train and get things sorted out.”

The training and sorting out worked well, because Sample learned Thursday that he is among 61 track and field athletes representing Team USA when the Paralympic Games begin in Japan on Aug. 24.

Sample, who lives in Jamestown and attended Cassadaga Valley High School, finished first in the T45/46/47 classification in the 400 meters over the weekend at the Paralympic trials in Minneapolis, paving the way for his selection. His winning time was 50.34 seconds.

Sample, who just finished his freshman year at Bucknell, is a multi-time Section VI champion and part of the 2019 state champion 4x400 relay. He has achieved success as a runner, even though he was born with a rare condition called arthrogryposis, which causes joint contracture. Lack of muscle leads to stiffening of his joints.