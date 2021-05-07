Jamestown routs South to reach Class A football final

Jamestown and Williamsville South were each undefeated and averaging 44 points a game going into their Section VI Football Federation Class A semifinal game Friday night at Strider Field in Jamestown.

It didn't look as if a one-sided game was in the cards, but the host Red Raiders triumphed, 57-14, behind a five-touchdown performance by junior running back Jaylen Butera.

Butera ran for four touchdowns and had 218 scrimmage yards in the first half alone and added another TD in the second as the Red Raiders built a 38-7 lead on their way to gaining a berth in the sectional final against South Park at 7 p.m. next Friday at Strider Field.

One of Butera's scores was for 69 yards and one for 44. He ended with 260 scrimmage yards for the night.

Sophomore quarterback Trey Drake passed to Elijah Rojas for Jamestown's other first half score and they connected for a TD again in the second half.

Class B semifinal

Iroquois 46, Olean 15: Ryan Current returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and Trey Kleitz passed for three scores for the Chiefs in Elma. Iroquois will face defending sectional champion Maritime/Health Sciences for the class championship next week.