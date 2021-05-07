Jamestown routs South to reach Class A football final

Jamestown and Williamsville South were each undefeated and averaging 44 points a game going into their Section VI Football Federation Class A semifinal game Friday night at Strider Field in Jamestown.
It didn't look as if a one-sided game was in the cards, but the host Red Raiders triumphed, 57-14, behind a five-touchdown performance by junior running back Jaylen Butera.
Butera ran for four touchdowns and had 218 scrimmage yards in the first half alone and added another TD in the second as the Red Raiders built a 38-7 lead on their way to gaining a berth in the sectional final against South Park at 7 p.m. next Friday at Strider Field.
One of Butera's scores was for 69 yards and one for 44. He ended with 260 scrimmage yards for the night.
Sophomore quarterback Trey Drake passed to Elijah Rojas for Jamestown's other first half score and they connected for a TD again in the second half.
Class B semifinal
Iroquois 46, Olean 15: Ryan Current returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and Trey Kleitz passed for three scores for the Chiefs in Elma. Iroquois will face defending sectional champion Maritime/Health Sciences for the class championship next week.
After Jamison Pittman scored on a pass from Railey Silvis to cut the Iroquois lead to 8-7, Kleitz passed 18 yards to Blake Nolan, 49 to Noah Kedge and 48 to Tyler Barry to put his team firmly in charge.
In the second half, Pittman scored on an 82-yard run to make it 40-15, but Kleitz hit Kedge again from 58 yards to match that.
Class C semifinal
Medina 54, Eden/North Collins 6: Brian Fry had scoring runs of 49, 30 and 37 yards and Tyler Chinn scored on a 47-yard pass play from Xander Payne and returned an interception 39 yards for another score in the rout. The undefeated Mustangs built a 47-3 lead by halftime.
It was Medina's first Section VI playoff victory since 1988.
Fry, a senior who had four rushing touchdowns, five on pass receptions and one on a punt return, before the playoffs, also had an interception in Friday night's victory.
Medina will face the winner of Saturday's Southwestern-at-Clymer-Sherman-Panama, or CSP, game for the section Class C championship.
Lumberjacks win T-NT game
Nash Rieselman passed for two scores and ran for one in North Tonawanda's 33-20 victory at Tonawanda in the T-NT game.
Rieselman passed 51 yards to Wally Wisniewski and 63 to Nick Sciandra on the flea-flicker play. Wisniewski returned an interception 30 yards for another Lumberjacks score. Tonawanda's touchdowns came on a 10-yard pass from Justin Mangold to Warren, a 54-yard punt return by JJ Velasquez and 75-yard kickoff return by Dylan Carey.