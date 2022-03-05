Jamestown rides defense to beat Niagara Falls for Class AA boys basketball title

Of course, all of that defense would have gone for naught if someone from Jamestown hadn’t provided a scoring threat. Maple filled that role perfectly. The 6-foot-1 senior guard was a constant threat to shoot or pass with the ball. His athletic elegance caused matchup problems for Niagara Falls throughout the game. Maple finished with a game-high 20 points.

“I’ve been working my (butt) off this year, put in the time,” he said.

“Andre has transitioned to the point guard spot this year,” Drake said. “He has sacrificed his scoring to run the team. His point production has been solid, but it’s never been as high as it was tonight. He’s very capable, and today he took advantage of his opportunities.”

The first few minutes of the game set the tone in a couple of ways. Niagara Falls already looked a little confused on how to attack Jamestown's defense. At the other end, Maple had seven of the Red Raiders’ first nine points. Even so, Jamestown had only a 9-6 lead.