Jamestown rides defense to beat Niagara Falls for Class AA boys basketball title

Jamestown didn’t simply play a basketball game Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo State Sports Arena. The Red Raiders put on a clinic on how to play defensive basketball.
Niagara Falls never really had much of a chance in the Section VI Class AA championship game. The result was a slightly shocking 59-34 win for Jamestown.
“I was really proud of our guys for executing our game plan,” victorious coach Ben Drake said after the game. “I though the key was to close off the penetration gaps and not let them into the lane, and then rebound – win the war of the boards. We did that.”
The top-seeded Red Raiders did it so well that Niagara Falls seemed to be uncertain throughout the contest. The No. 3 Wolverines were averaging about 60 points per game in their last two playoff contests. This time, they barely reached the point a minute mark.
“Niagara Falls is not a bad offensive team,” Drake said. “They couldn’t make a shot. They had some open looks and didn’t convert on them. I thought the key, really, is that they are such a great offensive rebounding team. It was great to keep them off the boards.”
“I could see that their offense was crumbling,” Jamestown guard Andre Maple said. “They couldn’t even complete a pass. That really turned up my defense, and got me hyped. That’s how we won.”
Of course, all of that defense would have gone for naught if someone from Jamestown hadn’t provided a scoring threat. Maple filled that role perfectly. The 6-foot-1 senior guard was a constant threat to shoot or pass with the ball. His athletic elegance caused matchup problems for Niagara Falls throughout the game. Maple finished with a game-high 20 points.
“I’ve been working my (butt) off this year, put in the time,” he said.
“Andre has transitioned to the point guard spot this year,” Drake said. “He has sacrificed his scoring to run the team. His point production has been solid, but it’s never been as high as it was tonight. He’s very capable, and today he took advantage of his opportunities.”
The first few minutes of the game set the tone in a couple of ways. Niagara Falls already looked a little confused on how to attack Jamestown's defense. At the other end, Maple had seven of the Red Raiders’ first nine points. Even so, Jamestown had only a 9-6 lead.
From there, though, everything tilted the Red Raiders’ way. They scored the next 12 points to take a 21-6 lead. The Wolverines were forced into bad shots when they didn’t give up the ball on turnovers. And when those shots fell back to earth, it usually was a Jamestown player waiting to grab it and send the ball the other way. Maple finished with 11 points in the first quarter.
“Coach told us it would be a dog fight, and that the team with the most boards would win,” Maple said. “I took that to the heart. We went after offensive rebounds, crashed the boards. That’s what won us the game.”
The lead eventually reached 16 with only a few minutes left in the first half. It took Niagara Falls almost 14 minutes of play to reach 10 points for the game. The Red Raiders had a 27-14 lead at intermission.
The game had a bit more flow in the third quarter. However, Jamestown could play that style as well. The squad ran up 19 points in the quarter. That meant the Red Raiders had a 20-point lead – its largest of the game with eight minutes left – and made the fourth quarter anticlimactic. That gave Drake time to realize that the primary goal of the season – the Section VI championship – was about to come true.
“I thought we were in the mix,” Drake said. “But it’s not easy to win a sectional championship. I just feel to be blessed to be the last team standing.”
Maple received some scoring help from Jaylen Butera, who had 15 points, and Trey Drake, who added 12. Niagara Falls did not have a player in double figures in scoring; Rod Brown led the Wolverines with eight points.
The Red Raiders will move on to the Far West Regionals next Saturday at Buffalo State. Ben Drake has some homework to do for that one.
“There’s always another game,” he said. “Section V played at 6 o’clock – too late for us to get there, so we’ll watch the livestream and see if it’s Aquinas or Rush-Henrietta.”
But this was a mighty big step on that road, since Jamestown hadn’t won a sectional title since 2015.
“I’m going to think about this one for a long time,” Maple said.