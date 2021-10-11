 Skip to main content
Jamestown, Randolph and Fredonia football teams earn forfeit wins
Jamestown, Randolph and Fredonia football teams earn forfeit wins

  Updated
Jamestown Orchard Park football

Jamestown players stand for the national anthem.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Jamestown earned a huge victory without even having to take the field Friday night.

The Red Raiders’ home football game against Williamsville East is one of three games that have been canceled due to teams not having the state minimum 16 healthy players available to dress for the contests.

Monday’s game between Silver Creek and Randolph and Tuesday’s game between Chautauqua Lake and Fredonia also were canceled, with Randolph and Fredonia receiving credit for victories.

Jamestown improves to 7-0 overall, 6-0 in Class A South as a result of the Flames’ forfeit. The decision enables the Red Raiders to clinch the No.1 seed out of Class A South for the Section VI Class A playoffs. Jamestown owns a win over Frontier, the only team in the division still mathematically alive to clinch a share of the division title.

Fredonia and Randolph both are 6-0 overall.

Here is the current schedule, according to Section 6:

Tuesday

Springville at Alden, 6 pm 

Salamanca at Falconer, 7 pm 

Thursday 

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Frontier at Williamsville North 

Eden at Depew  

Hamburg vs. South Park (at All High) 

Akron at Franklinville/Ellicottville, 6 

Tonawanda at Medina  

Friday 

(7 p.m. unless noted) 

Hutch Tech vs. Bennett, 7:30 at Highmark 

Lancaster at Clarence 

Grand Island at Niagara-Wheatfield 

McKinley at North Tonawanda 

St. Joe’s at Sweet Home 

Amherst at West Seneca West 

Lew-Port at Williamsville South 

Roy-Hart at Cheektowaga 

Maryvale at Burgard, 5 at Highmark 

Dunkirk at West Seneca East 

Randolph at East Aurora 

Iroquois at Olean 

Lake Shore at Pioneer 

Allegany-Limestone at Southwestern 

Gowanda at Catt-LV 

Lackawanna vs. CSP, 3:45 at Clymer 

Saturday 

(2 p.m. unless noted) 

Orchard Park at Niagara Falls 

Starpoint at Kenmore West 

Albion vs. WNYMCS/HS, 10 a.m. (J. B. Wiley) 

Cleveland Hill at Newfane 

Kenmore East at Lockport 

Springville at JFK  

CV-Falconer at Fredonia, 7 p.m. 

Wilson at Alden, 2 p.m. 

Silver Creek/Forest at Portville, 1 p.m. 

