Jamestown, Randolph and Fredonia football teams earn forfeit wins

Jamestown earned a huge victory without even having to take the field Friday night.

The Red Raiders’ home football game against Williamsville East is one of three games that have been canceled due to teams not having the state minimum 16 healthy players available to dress for the contests.

Monday’s game between Silver Creek and Randolph and Tuesday’s game between Chautauqua Lake and Fredonia also were canceled, with Randolph and Fredonia receiving credit for victories.

Jamestown improves to 7-0 overall, 6-0 in Class A South as a result of the Flames’ forfeit. The decision enables the Red Raiders to clinch the No.1 seed out of Class A South for the Section VI Class A playoffs. Jamestown owns a win over Frontier, the only team in the division still mathematically alive to clinch a share of the division title.

Fredonia and Randolph both are 6-0 overall.

Here is the current schedule, according to Section 6:

Tuesday

Springville at Alden, 6 pm

Salamanca at Falconer, 7 pm

Thursday