Jamestown, Randolph and Fredonia football teams earn forfeit wins

Jamestown earned a huge victory without even having to take the field Friday night.
The Red Raiders’ home football game against Williamsville East is one of three games that have been canceled due to teams not having the state minimum 16 healthy players available to dress for the contests.
Monday’s game between Silver Creek and Randolph and Tuesday’s game between Chautauqua Lake and Fredonia also were canceled, with Randolph and Fredonia receiving credit for victories.
Jamestown improves to 7-0 overall, 6-0 in Class A South as a result of the Flames’ forfeit. The decision enables the Red Raiders to clinch the No.1 seed out of Class A South for the Section VI Class A playoffs. Jamestown owns a win over Frontier, the only team in the division still mathematically alive to clinch a share of the division title.
Fredonia and Randolph both are 6-0 overall.
Here is the current schedule, according to Section 6:
Tuesday
Springville at Alden, 6 pm
Salamanca at Falconer, 7 pm
Thursday
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Frontier at Williamsville North
Eden at Depew
Hamburg vs. South Park (at All High)
Akron at Franklinville/Ellicottville, 6
Tonawanda at Medina
Friday
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Hutch Tech vs. Bennett, 7:30 at Highmark
Lancaster at Clarence
Grand Island at Niagara-Wheatfield
McKinley at North Tonawanda
St. Joe’s at Sweet Home
Amherst at West Seneca West
Lew-Port at Williamsville South
Roy-Hart at Cheektowaga
Maryvale at Burgard, 5 at Highmark
Dunkirk at West Seneca East
Randolph at East Aurora
Iroquois at Olean
Lake Shore at Pioneer
Allegany-Limestone at Southwestern
Gowanda at Catt-LV
Lackawanna vs. CSP, 3:45 at Clymer
Saturday
(2 p.m. unless noted)
Orchard Park at Niagara Falls
Starpoint at Kenmore West
Albion vs. WNYMCS/HS, 10 a.m. (J. B. Wiley)
Cleveland Hill at Newfane
Kenmore East at Lockport
Springville at JFK
CV-Falconer at Fredonia, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Alden, 2 p.m.
Silver Creek/Forest at Portville, 1 p.m.