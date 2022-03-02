Jamestown, Niagara Falls win to face each other in Class AA final

Facing Lancaster at Buffalo State gave long-time Jamestown head coach Ben Drake reason to buck away from his usual pullover and khakis.
His attire was an omen of the gravity of the game, as his team won 59-43 and advanced to the Class AA finals to face Niagara Falls. The Wolverines won their semifinal game, defeating Orchard Park 59-52.
“I was happy with the way we came out,” Drake said. “I thought we had good energy and played very good half-court defense throughout the game. When you get up here, that’s the key. Not to give up easy buckets. I thought we made them earn their points tonight.”
Exiting halftime with a 10-point lead, Jamestown put the game away in the third quarter. Trey Drake converted four 3-pointers during the period en route to finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
“I missed a few shots along the first half,” Trey Drake said. “It’s the shooter's mentality. Missed seven in a row, you pretend like the next one’s going in. It’s a shooter’s mentality, that's pretty much it. Came out, got a few three’s going, got everybody else going.”
The Red Raiders' defense was stifling. They held the Legends to almost seven minutes without a field goal between the end of the second quarter and midway through the third.
“The thing that was good about that third quarter is we were moving the ball,” Ben Drake said. “That’s what happens when you move the ball quickly like that. Some guys are going to have some time to shoot, and Trey was the beneficiary of that.”
Jamestown didn’t stick around for the follow-up game between Niagara Falls and Orchard Park. The game was played before a mostly packed gym and was a back-and-forth affair until the end.
The Wolverines' win is the epitome of, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
They started the game by going almost four minutes without scoring, and their head coach, Carlos Bradbury, told them, “We don’t have time for this today.”
The coach gave his team some tough love and pushed his players to wake up. They did, and were led by senior captains Dominic McKenzie (16 points and eight rebounds) and Rod Brown (19 points).
“We knew it was going to be a struggle, they’re a really good team,” Bradbury said. “We knew it was going to be a close game, either way. I didn’t think a lot of people really gave us a chance. I thought what happened is we just settled and, in the second half, we got back to playing how we played.”
Part of the adjustment was the team going from playing zone defense to man-to-man. Niagara Falls came out in a zone to defend Orchard Park’s Seth Joba (17 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks). Although Joba’s size is a task for most teams to game plan around, the Wolverines weren't deterred.
They continued to drive towards Joba and converted many floaters.
“He (doesn't) like the contact,” McKenzie said of Joba.
As Niagara Falls' senior captains led them in the second half, a key moment came in the fourth quarter when McKenzie stripped Nation Howard (15 points) and went the length of the court for the and-one. The basket plus the foul led McKenzie to grab his jersey and start flashing the “Niagara Falls” part of it towards the crowd.
Bradbury said McKenzie is normally a quiet guy, but in the team’s Buffalo State appearance and in an upset in the eyes of some, his game was loud. A few possessions after the and-one, he scored on a left-handed putback with Joba out of the paint.
The Wolverines' physicality is a quality not many teams have. You can’t teach it, and players either have it, or they don’t. It's a kinship they share with Jamestown.
“It’s going to be a dog fight,” Bradbury said. “They might be the most physical team in Western New York. We have to come out and match their physicality and see what happens from there, because they’re a very good team.”
The teams will meet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo State.