Jamestown, Niagara Falls win to face each other in Class AA boys basketball final

“The thing that was good about that third quarter is we were moving the ball,” Ben Drake said. “That’s what happens when you move the ball quickly like that. Some guys are going to have some time to shoot, and Trey was the beneficiary of that.”

Jamestown didn’t stick around for the follow-up game between Niagara Falls and Orchard Park. The game was played before a mostly packed gym and was a back-and-forth affair until the end.

The Wolverines' win is the epitome of, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

They started the game by going almost four minutes without scoring, and their head coach, Carlos Bradbury, told them, “We don’t have time for this today.”

Allegany-Limestone beats Newfane 49-36, advances to Class B-2 final vs. Tapestry The Gators have appeared in the semifinals six of the last seven years and were led by seniors Maddox Delong (11 points) and Tyler Curran (10 points).

The coach gave his team some tough love and pushed his players to wake up. They did, and were led by senior captains Dominic McKenzie (16 points and eight rebounds) and Rod Brown (19 points).

“We knew it was going to be a struggle, they’re a really good team,” Bradbury said. “We knew it was going to be a close game, either way. I didn’t think a lot of people really gave us a chance. I thought what happened is we just settled and, in the second half, we got back to playing how we played.”