Jamestown, Iroquois continue at No. 1 in News' football polls

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Jamestown (4) [A]
|3-0
|54
|1
|2.
|Canisius (2) [MM]
|2-0
|51
|2
|3.
|Lancaster [AA]
|3-0
|50
|3
|4.
|St. Francis [MM]
|3-0
|47
|4
|5.
|Bennett [AA]
|3-0
|39
|6
|6.
|Hamburg [A]
|3-0
|25
|8
|7.
|Frontier [A]
|2-1
|23
|5
|8.
|Clarence [AA]
|2-1
|13
|7
|9.
|South Park [A]
|2-1
|11
|N/R
|10.
|Sweet Home [A]
|3-0
|9
|10t
|Others
Grand Island (2-1) 5
West Seneca West (1-2), 3
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (5) [B]
|3-0
|59
|1
|2.
|Medina [C]
|3-0
|52
|2
|3.
|West Seneca East (1) [B]
|3-0
|45
|3
|4.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|2-0
|37
|4
|5.
|Randolph [D]
|3-0
|36
|6
|6.
|CSP [D]
|3-0
|24
|N/R
|7.
|Akron [C]
|3-0
|23
|5
|8.
|Albion [B]
|3-0
|22
|10t
|9.
|Salamanca [C]
|3-0
|16
|7
|10.
|Fredonia [C]
|2-0
|7
|9
|Others
WNY Maritime (1-2) 5,
Frank./Ellicott. (2-1) 2
Pioneer (2-1) 2
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).