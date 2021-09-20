 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamestown, Iroquois continue at No. 1 in News' football polls
0 comments

Jamestown, Iroquois continue at No. 1 in News' football polls

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Jamestown Orchard Park football

Jamestown running back Jalen Butera runs during the first half of the season opener.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Jamestown (4) [A]  3-0 54  1
 2. Canisius (2) [MM]  2-0  51  2 
 3.  Lancaster [AA] 3-0  50 3 
 4.  St. Francis [MM] 3-0 47  4 
 5.  Bennett [AA] 3-0 39  6 
 6.  Hamburg [A] 3-0 25 8 
 7.  Frontier [A] 2-1  23  5 
 8.  Clarence [AA]  2-1  13  7
 9.  South Park [A] 2-1 11 N/R 
 10.  Sweet Home [A] 3-0 9  10t 
Others 

Grand Island (2-1) 5

West Seneca West (1-2), 3 

   

Small schools 

Rk. Team  Rec. Pts. Prev. 
1.  Iroquois (5) [B] 3-0 59 1
2.  Medina [C] 3-0  52  2 
3.  West Seneca East (1) [B] 3-0 45 3 
4.  St. Mary's [MM] 2-0 37  4 
5.  Randolph [D] 3-0 36  6 
6.   CSP [D]  3-0  24  N/R
7.   Akron [C] 3-0 23 5 
8.   Albion [B] 3-0 22  10t
9.   Salamanca [C] 3-0 16  7 
10.   Fredonia [C] 2-0  7  9
Others 

WNY Maritime (1-2) 5,

Frank./Ellicott. (2-1) 2

Pioneer (2-1) 2 

   

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup). 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Recap: Alabama outlasts Florida in a Tight SEC Matchup

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News