Jamestown, Iroquois are unanimous atop News' first high school football polls of season
Jamestown, Iroquois are unanimous atop News' first high school football polls of season

  • Updated
Jamestown Orchard Park football

Jamestown running back Jalen Butera runs during the first half.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here is the voting for the first Buffalo News' large and small high school football polls of the regular season. 

Classifications are in parentheses for Section 6. First-place votes are in brackets. Previous indicates team ranking in the final polls of the spring season.

Large schools

Rk.School Rec.Pts.Prev.
1Jamestown (A) [6] 1-060    5 
2Lancaster (AA) 1-0 54    2 
3Bennett (AA) 1-0 40    7
4West Seneca West (A) 1-0 33   N/R 
5St. Francis 1-0 31    6 
6Grand Island (A) 1-0 29    9 
7Clarence (AA) 1-0 27    10 
7Frontier (A) 1-027    N/R 
9Canisius  0-911     1
10Orchard Park (AA) 0-17     4 
Others: Sweet Home (1-0) 4.    

Small schools

Rk.School Rec.Pts.Prev.
1Iroquois (B) [6] 1-060    2t
2Medina (C) 1-0 48    2t 
3West Seneca East (B) 1-042    N/R 
4St. Mary's 1-039    N/R 
5Soouthwestern (C) 0-136     4 
6Akron (C) 1-035    N/R 
7Pioneer (B) 1-0 29     9
8Fredonia (C) 1-09    N/R  
9Frank.-E'ville (D) 1-08     5 
    9Randolph (D) 1-0 8    N/R 
Others: Eden/North Collins (1-0) 4;  Wilson (1-0) 4; Albion (1-0) 3; Salamanca (1-0) 2; CSP (1-0) 2; WNY Martime/Health Sciences (0-1) 1.

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspaper), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).

