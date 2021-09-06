Jamestown, Iroquois are unanimous atop News' first high school football polls of season

Here is the voting for the first Buffalo News' large and small high school football polls of the regular season.
Classifications are in parentheses for Section 6. First-place votes are in brackets. Previous indicates team ranking in the final polls of the spring season.
Large schools
|Rk.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1
|Jamestown (A) [6]
|1-0
|60
|5
|2
|Lancaster (AA)
|1-0
|54
|2
|3
|Bennett (AA)
|1-0
|40
|7
|4
|West Seneca West (A)
|1-0
|33
|N/R
|5
|St. Francis
|1-0
|31
|6
|6
|Grand Island (A)
|1-0
|29
|9
|7
|Clarence (AA)
|1-0
|27
|10
|7
|Frontier (A)
|1-0
|27
|N/R
|9
|Canisius
|0-9
|11
|1
|10
|Orchard Park (AA)
|0-1
|7
|4
|Others: Sweet Home (1-0) 4.
Small schools
|Rk.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1
|Iroquois (B) [6]
|1-0
|60
|2t
|2
|Medina (C)
|1-0
|48
|2t
|3
|West Seneca East (B)
|1-0
|42
|N/R
|4
|St. Mary's
|1-0
|39
|N/R
|5
|Soouthwestern (C)
|0-1
|36
|4
|6
|Akron (C)
|1-0
|35
|N/R
|7
|Pioneer (B)
|1-0
|29
|9
|8
|Fredonia (C)
|1-0
|9
|N/R
|9
|Frank.-E'ville (D)
|1-0
|8
|5
|9
|Randolph (D)
|1-0
|8
|N/R
|Others: Eden/North Collins (1-0) 4; Wilson (1-0) 4; Albion (1-0) 3; Salamanca (1-0) 2; CSP (1-0) 2; WNY Martime/Health Sciences (0-1) 1.