Jamestown football season ends in Class A regional loss to Hilton

HILTON – Throughout a nine-game winning streak that started in mid-September, Jamestown found ways to win. The Red Raiders ran out of answers on Monday night.

Jamestown dug itself a 21-0 hole in the first 13 minutes thanks in part to a fumbled punt and the first of two interceptions returned for touchdowns and lost 49-34 to Section V champion Hilton in the Class A Far West Regionals. This football season, one that started 0-2, ended one game shy of last year when Jamestown (9-3) reached the state semifinals.

“They were very physical and were able to control the line of scrimmage. That’s always tough to overcome,” Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said. “I thought that we had moments. We hung in there but (we made) just too many mistakes and some of that is because (Hilton is) a good football team.”

The Cadets (11-2) take an 11-game winning streak to Friday’s 6 p.m. state semifinals at Union-Endicott. Hilton has never been this far – much different than four-time state champion Jamestown. Hilton hadn’t even won a Section V title since 1994. But led by its big line, it dominated Jamestown. The Raiders couldn’t stop powerfully built senior running back Jeff Broadnax, who rushed for 265 yards on 35 carries, including TD runs of 6, 41 and 1 yard.

He ran nearly exclusively over the right side behind Karl Khuns, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound mountain at tackle.

“We tried a lot of different things ... slanting and moving and trying and our linebackers getting a push up front,” Langworthy said. “Credit to them. They have a good scheme.”

Much of Jamestown’s has rested on the right arm of Trey Drake, but the senior quarterback threw three interceptions. He had thrown just one all season (218 attempts) while passing for 27 TDs. He finished 17-for-29 for 195 yards and one TD. The Cadets were well aware that Drake is headed to North Dakota State.

“(That) fires us up even more,” Hilton defensive back Luke Lockhart said. “We want to show we can play with anyone.”

Lockhart’s 54-yard pick-6 made it 49-28 early in the fourth quarter. He jumped a sideline route. Drake’s first interception made it 21-0 and looked like a miscommunication with a receiver. The ball was thrown right to Robert Lowry in the left flat and he returned it 34 yards for the score.

Hilton had made it 7-0 on its first possession. Broadnax ran seven straight times for 58 yards to the 1 before QB Colton Thorp sneaked it in. Jamestown answered by driving to the Hilton 9, but on third down wide receiver Darius Freeney couldn’t snag a goal-line slant and on fourth down DB Nick Castellana made a nice break up a pass in the end zone to Carson Panebianco.

Panebianco (71 yards) and Freeney (85) each caught five passes. Junior RB Carsen Bane rushed for 104 yards (12 carries).

Jamestown then forced a Hilton punt, but Freeney fumbled it and Hilton’s Nick Fede recovered just inside midfield. A few plays later, Thorp found Castellana in stride on a 47-yard TD strike to make it 14-0. Lowry picked off Drake on the next drive to make it 21-0.

Jamestown rallied to within 28-14 on Drake’s 25-yard TD pass to Panebianco and Bane’s 7-yard TD run just before halftime, but the Raiders were never closer.

“I thought if we could get the next score this could be a whole different ball game but that first six minutes of the third quarter wasn’t favorable to us,” said Langworthy, whose team kept watching Broadnax run wild, “so we had to play more catchup.”