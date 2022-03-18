Jamestown falls to Green Tech 61-31 in state Class AA boys basketball semifinal

Come the second quarter, Jamestown picked up its offense, outscoring Green Tech 12-9, to enter halftime down 21-15.

Both teams struggled from the field in the first half as Jamestown shot 6 of 25 (24%) and Green Tech went 9 of 25 (36%).

“When we came into halftime I thought the way we played defense in the first-half really kept us in it,” Ben Drake said. “Only scoring 15 points I felt pretty good about where we were at. Hoping that we would start to play a little bit better offensively in the second half. It just didn’t happen tonight. I think it had more to do with their defense than anything.”

The Spartans, however, had an 18-7 advantage in the third quarter and led 39-22 before blowing the game wide open in the fourth.

Jamestown’s offense was disrupted by Green Tech’s perimeter play, but also the interior presence of junior Henry Perkins. He finished the game with four points and eight rebounds, but his literal size was too much for the Red Raiders.

Whenever they would drive to the rim, Perkins was there on his feet with hands straight up. Jamestown's players were literally bouncing off him.