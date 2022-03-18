Jamestown falls to Green Tech 61-31 in state Class AA boys basketball semifinal

GLENS FALLS – Jamestown hasn’t faced too many teams this season that are as physical as the Red Raiders are. It’s been their staple with a crux of their players bringing it from the gridiron to the hardwood, and that’s what made them different.
The Red Raiders encountered a Green Tech team just as physical, but a little bit more skilled, and the result was a 61-31 loss in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA boys basketball semifinals Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Spartans (21-2), from the Albany area, will play Section I's Mount Vernon in the same venue at 8:45 p.m. Saturday for the state championship.
“By far the best team that we’ve played this year,” Jamestown head coach Ben Drake said. “They’re a very, very talented team. Very athletic, very big, and just very good at both ends of the floor. They made it very difficult for us tonight.”
Jaylen Butera led Jamestown in scoring with 10 points on 4 of 15 shooting along with six rebounds. No other Red Raider entered double figures. As for Green Tech, senior Zaveon Little’s 18 points on 8 of 15 shooting and freshman Haisi Mayben’s 14 points led them offensively.
The 31 points from Jamestown is a season-low and provides an apt summary of the Red Raiders' offensive struggles from start to finish. They were almost shutout at the end of the first quarter, until junior Trey Drake scored his lone three points at the buzzer. Drake was 1 of 7 from the field in the game.
Come the second quarter, Jamestown picked up its offense, outscoring Green Tech 12-9, to enter halftime down 21-15.
Both teams struggled from the field in the first half as Jamestown shot 6 of 25 (24%) and Green Tech went 9 of 25 (36%).
“When we came into halftime I thought the way we played defense in the first-half really kept us in it,” Ben Drake said. “Only scoring 15 points I felt pretty good about where we were at. Hoping that we would start to play a little bit better offensively in the second half. It just didn’t happen tonight. I think it had more to do with their defense than anything.”
The Spartans, however, had an 18-7 advantage in the third quarter and led 39-22 before blowing the game wide open in the fourth.
Jamestown’s offense was disrupted by Green Tech’s perimeter play, but also the interior presence of junior Henry Perkins. He finished the game with four points and eight rebounds, but his literal size was too much for the Red Raiders.
Whenever they would drive to the rim, Perkins was there on his feet with hands straight up. Jamestown's players were literally bouncing off him.
Jaral Farmer ended the game with four points on 2 of 9 shooting and eight rebounds and just struggled to get anything going against Perkins. None of the Jamestown players backed away from him, despite bouncing or hitting the ground when colliding with his torso.
“He is a big man,” Ben Drake said. “He did a great job of just staying vertical. He’s well-coached and takes up a lot of space. We’ve never played anyone like that. I don’t know if he plays football, but if he doesn’t he should. He’s a big man. He just made everything difficult around the basket.”
With the game already decided, Ben Drake pulled his starters with at least three minutes to go. Once on the bench, the emotions of not achieving the goal of a state championship became reality. Butera sat with a towel wrapped around his head and had his left arm around Trey, who covered his face with a towel
Just a few seats down from them was Farmer starting on the court with his arms on his legs.
Jamestown’s core is made up of players from the football team who have never made it this close to a state championship and head back home at least knowing they were so close.
Despite the raw emotions the whole team was experiencing, coach Drake was able to put it in perspective.
“I was disappointed for those guys,” Ben Drake said. “They’re disappointed and I know it stings right now, but there’s only one team in all of New York State Class double-A that’s going to end their season with a win. To go as far as we did is pretty special.