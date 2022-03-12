Jamestown boys basketball heads back to final four; Salamanca wins on late three-pointer

Jamestown coach Ben Drake arrived at Buffalo State Sports Arena in one of his finest fits. An all-black suit that looked fresh from the cleaners.
The coach has worn a suit to the arena for each of his team’s games at Buffalo State, and each result has been a victory.
That luck continued Saturday afternoon, as Jamestown beat Section V champion Aquinas, 60-58, in the Far West Regionals to reach its first New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal since 2014.
Leading the Red Raiders back to Glens Falls was senior Jaral Farmer's eight points, 18 rebounds, and three blocks; junior Trey Drake’s 23 points on 7-for-15 shooting, including 5-for-10 from three; and junior Sean Paige's 19 points.
“I was pretty cold in the first,” Trey Drake said. “My shot wasn’t falling and a few were going in and out.
"I came into halftime with coach saying, ‘Keep shooting, they’ll start falling, stop hesitating.’ I hit a few as soon as we came out and it got my confidence up and I started to get hot again."
Drake’s hot shooting was much needed, especially after he started the first half 1-for-5. Coming out of halftime, with Aquinas leading 23-21, the junior wing found his rhythm. He went 3-for-4 from three in the third quarter, giving the Red Raiders the offensive jolt they needed.
His hot shooting was capped off by a running, one-legged three-pointer from way behind the line at the buzzer – nothing but net. The shot gave Jamestown a 38-36 lead and the Red Raiders scored the first five points of the fourth quarter for an 8-0 run.
Along with Drake’s jumper falling, Farmer was a tall task to handle. Going against sophomore Mason Blackwood (16 points), a prospect with NCAA Division I attention, Farmer played up to the moment.
“I’m just coming into this game wanting to show I’m one of the most dominant bigs,” he said.
Farmer showed exactly that in one of his most important games as a Red Raider against an opponent some might have considered the favorite. Aquinas beat Canisius twice during the regular season, and Canisius handily beat Jamestown earlier in the season.
“We’ve taken a lot of time off the court as a team to re-evaluate ourselves to make sure we’re all right mentally,” Farmer said. “We came into this game with the mentality of winning.
"We didn’t ever have second thoughts of losing even when we were down. We’re all dogs. Our whole starting five, we all love each other and want to make history.”
Aquinas (19-4) made the game interesting in the closing moments, hitting three consecutive three-pointers. Their connections from deep put pressure on Jamestown to hit their free throws, which Drake did. Although he missed his last attempt, he was able to get the ball and let time expire.
Jamestown (20-3) will play either Section III's Liverpool or Section IV's Green Tech at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Liverpool and Green Tech play Sunday at Hudson Valley Community College.
Class C
After winning its first Section VI title since 1968, Salamanca is not done yet.
Junior Andy Herrick hit the game-winning three-pointer with 24.5 seconds left to lift the Warriors to a 61-59 victory against Section V's Avon in the Class C Far West Regional game and their first state semifinals appearance.
FINAL:Salamanca 61, Avon 59Andy Herrick bangs the game-winning 3-pointer for the Warriors with 25 seconds leftLucus Brown scores back-to-back 30 pieces to lead Salamanca to Glens Falls for the first time in school history!Zach Colvin finishes with a game-high 31 for Avon pic.twitter.com/SZceiQvSrd— 🏀centercourt🏀 (@centercourt42) March 12, 2022
Herrick finished with 15 points. Sophomore Lucus Brown had 30 points on 11-for-22 shooting, including 5-for-11 from three.
Salamanca's excellent sophomore Brown did hit seven 3-pointers, but he also showed off his arsenal of offensive moves in the victory.
Avon (21-4) had an opportunity to win the game with 2.4 seconds left but was unable to get a shot up.
Salamanca (17-7) survived losing the final quarter 18-7 to advance and will play at 2:45 p.m. Friday in Glens Falls against the winner of Sunday's game in Troy between Section VII's Moriah or Section II's Stillwater.
Class D
Avoca/Prattsburgh beat Westfield, 78-56, in the D regional game, snapping the Wolverines' 21-game winning streak.
First-year head coach Nolan Swanson celebrated the feat with his two sons, Darien and Carson, both members of the team.
The Vikings (24-0) extended their state-best winning streak to 36 games.
Avoca-Prattsburgh controlled most of the game with its spacing, shooting and defense. Junior Devoe Sawyer led in scoring with 30 points and senior Pacey Hopkins had 25.
As for the Wolverines (22-2), senior Darien Swanson had 18 points on 6-for-15 shooting and his brother Carson had nine points on 3-for-16 shooting.