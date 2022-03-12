Jamestown boys basketball heads back to final four; Salamanca wins on late three-pointer

His hot shooting was capped off by a running, one-legged three-pointer from way behind the line at the buzzer – nothing but net. The shot gave Jamestown a 38-36 lead and the Red Raiders scored the first five points of the fourth quarter for an 8-0 run.

Along with Drake’s jumper falling, Farmer was a tall task to handle. Going against sophomore Mason Blackwood (16 points), a prospect with NCAA Division I attention, Farmer played up to the moment.

“I’m just coming into this game wanting to show I’m one of the most dominant bigs,” he said.

Farmer showed exactly that in one of his most important games as a Red Raider against an opponent some might have considered the favorite. Aquinas beat Canisius twice during the regular season, and Canisius handily beat Jamestown earlier in the season.

“We’ve taken a lot of time off the court as a team to re-evaluate ourselves to make sure we’re all right mentally,” Farmer said. “We came into this game with the mentality of winning.

"We didn’t ever have second thoughts of losing even when we were down. We’re all dogs. Our whole starting five, we all love each other and want to make history.”