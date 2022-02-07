Jamestown boys basketball coach Ben Drake reaches 400 career wins

Ben Drake accepted the Jamestown boys basketball head coaching job as a 26-year-old wanting to coach his alma mater. Fast forward 24 years and he’s the winningest coach in school and program history.
His team’s winning ways continued Monday night, as Drake reached 400 victories in the Red Raiders' 87-51 victory at West Seneca West (1-15).
Jamestown, ranked No. 2 in The News' large school poll, is 13-1 in its last 14 games, with the only loss coming to top-ranked Canisius on Saturday.
“All glory to God,” Drake said of the milestone. “I feel very blessed to have been here at Jamestown for the last 24 years. It’s gone very, very fast. I feel like this is where I’m supposed to be.”
Drake accepted the job with the intention of staying as long as possible. He has done just that, and has made the program a family affair. He’s able to share the special moment with his son Trey, a Red Raiders senior who finished the night with 21 points and nine rebounds.
“It’s absolutely unbelievable,” Trey Drake said. “I’ve been part of the program since I was out of the womb. I grew up sitting on the bench, handing out the waters, and it’s awesome to see him progressively get there. It’s awesome to be part of the team that’s getting him that milestone.”
Basking in the special moment with his son wasn’t lost on the coach.
“That’s special,” Ben said. “A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to do that. He was sitting on the bench for 200 and 300.
"I have old pictures of him sitting on the end of the bench and cheering and passing out water to the guys coming out of the game. It’s pretty cool that this milestone is going to happen with Trey on the team.”
Under Drake, Jamestown has collected six Section VI championships – five in Class AA and one in Class A-1 – and a 2014 regional championship. The five Class AA titles came in a span of six years from 2010 to 2015.
The Red Raiders have entrenched themselves as one of Western New York's elite, finishing with single-digit losses each season since 2005-06.
“I’ve been blessed with some good players that have been really committed to their development and love basketball and want to get better,” Drake said. “That’s really the only way you can have sustained success. By having guys who want to continue to get better and work on their game. That’s certainly something we’ve been fortunate to have.”
The Red Raiders (14-2) look primed for another run, as they’re first in ECIC I with a 10-0 record. They entered the night 15th in all of Section VI in points per game (62.5) and 18th in field-goal percentage (46.7%).