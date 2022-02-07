Jamestown boys basketball coach Ben Drake reaches 400 career wins

Basking in the special moment with his son wasn’t lost on the coach.

“That’s special,” Ben said. “A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to do that. He was sitting on the bench for 200 and 300.

"I have old pictures of him sitting on the end of the bench and cheering and passing out water to the guys coming out of the game. It’s pretty cool that this milestone is going to happen with Trey on the team.”

Under Drake, Jamestown has collected six Section VI championships – five in Class AA and one in Class A-1 – and a 2014 regional championship. The five Class AA titles came in a span of six years from 2010 to 2015.

The Red Raiders have entrenched themselves as one of Western New York's elite, finishing with single-digit losses each season since 2005-06.

“I’ve been blessed with some good players that have been really committed to their development and love basketball and want to get better,” Drake said. “That’s really the only way you can have sustained success. By having guys who want to continue to get better and work on their game. That’s certainly something we’ve been fortunate to have.”

The Red Raiders (14-2) look primed for another run, as they’re first in ECIC I with a 10-0 record. They entered the night 15th in all of Section VI in points per game (62.5) and 18th in field-goal percentage (46.7%).

