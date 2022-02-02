Jamestown beats Orchard Park 60-56, extends winning streak to 12

The 1-3-1 press was crucial for the Red Raiders' fourth-quarter run, which helped them defeat the Quakers (12-2) for the second time this season. They won 54-51 on Jan. 26.

“What a great high school basketball game that was,” said Ben Drake, Jamestown’s head coach. “I’m not just saying that because we won. It was back-and-forth all game. They’re a great team, we were fortunate to come out with a win tonight. I think we showed some guts tonight.”

Nation Howard (16 points) and Seth Joba (15 points) led the Quakers in scoring, but couldn’t produce in the game’s closing moments.

With the win, Drake now has 399 wins in his 24th season at Jamestown. The team’s next win, which could come on Feb. 5 against Canisius in a non-league game at Hamburg, would be Drake’s 400th.

“Ah man, I really haven’t thought too much about it to be honest,” Drake said. “It’s been fun, and I’ve really enjoyed this season. This has been a really enjoyable team to coach because they’ve been very coachable, and they play very hard. Obviously would be great to have an opportunity to do it against Canisius, probably the best team in Western New York this year.”