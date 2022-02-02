Jamestown beats Orchard Park 60-56, extends winning streak to 12

The Orchard Park High School gym was packed Wednesday night for an important ECIC I game between Jamestown and Orchard Park.
The game was nip-and-tuck in it’s entirety, and it came down to the last shot. With the Red Raiders up 57-56 and less than a minute left, a lid was on the basket. Jamestown missed five straight shots from seniors Trey Drake (22 points) and Jaral Farmer (10 points).
Their hero was an expected player.
With the Red Raiders' bench yelling “three, two, one,” senior Andre Maple found the ball in his hands. On the right wing, he took a dribble in before letting a 3-pointer fly as he held his follow-through.
With 28.6 seconds left, his shot sealed the win for the Red Raiders, pushing their winning streak to 12.
“I got the ball and was thinking of resetting the offense,” Maple said. “Out of nowhere, I heard ‘Three,’ so I took a dribble pull-up three and made it. We got hype, we won. That’s all it is, that’s how we do.”
Maple’s lone points of the game were the most important, capping off a 16-8 fourth quarter for Jamestown (13-1).
“That was a huge momentum builder,” Drake said. “I’m proud of him.”
The 1-3-1 press was crucial for the Red Raiders' fourth-quarter run, which helped them defeat the Quakers (12-2) for the second time this season. They won 54-51 on Jan. 26.
“What a great high school basketball game that was,” said Ben Drake, Jamestown’s head coach. “I’m not just saying that because we won. It was back-and-forth all game. They’re a great team, we were fortunate to come out with a win tonight. I think we showed some guts tonight.”
Nation Howard (16 points) and Seth Joba (15 points) led the Quakers in scoring, but couldn’t produce in the game’s closing moments.
With the win, Drake now has 399 wins in his 24th season at Jamestown. The team’s next win, which could come on Feb. 5 against Canisius in a non-league game at Hamburg, would be Drake’s 400th.
“Ah man, I really haven’t thought too much about it to be honest,” Drake said. “It’s been fun, and I’ve really enjoyed this season. This has been a really enjoyable team to coach because they’ve been very coachable, and they play very hard. Obviously would be great to have an opportunity to do it against Canisius, probably the best team in Western New York this year.”
It’s been a special season for coach Drake, his son Trey, and the entire Red Raiders program. A win over Canisius would put all of Western New York on notice.