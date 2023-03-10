Niagara Falls senior James Robinson wanted the ball and was trying his best to get open.

Standing on the right wing of the three-point line, he zigged to the top of the key, and zagged to the middle of the lane, losing his Health Sciences defender, followed by catching a bounce pass from teammate junior Omarion Ralands and rising from just outside the restricted area for a two-handed dunk over a Falcons defender and drawing the foul.

Buffalo State University’s Sports Arena was deafening, as spectators rose to their feet in awe; Robinson’s teammates were doing the “on his head” celebration by patting their heads; and coach Carlos Bradberry immediately went to contain the players on the bench, so nobody drew a technical foul.

“If I was a fan, I might’ve been running on the floor. My first thought was, ‘That was special’ and my second thought was, ‘Let me go get these bench guys before we get a technical,’ " Bradberry said. "I knew they would be excited and I was excited, but I had to make sure we kept our composure.

"I’ve watched the dunk a couple of times and what’s amazing is watching the reactions of everyone in the crowd. It shows you just how special he is when he can affect a crowd like that.”

Robinson’s dunk during the third quarter of the Section VI Class AA semifinals might have been the most memorable moment of the sectional playoffs at Buffalo State. People in attendance were buzzing about it almost immediately, and then Robinson's highlight play went viral.

“That was crazy,” Robinson said. “I was just walking around after that because I didn’t know how to react. It happened and I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Robinson and Niagara Falls (21-2) will try to make more memories when they open the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA playoffs against Section V’s Victor (20-3) in a Far West Regional at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rush Henrietta.

The Wolverines are on a 10-game winning streak as they attempt to capture their first state title since 2005.

Three days after his dunk, Robinson would once against have the Buffalo State crowd standing, as he hit the game-winning free throw against defending champion Jamestown with 0.3 seconds left, to lead the Wolverines to a 53-52 victory.

“I wasn’t nervous,” Robinson said. “I felt no pressure, I was just playing basketball. I was so comfortable shooting that show. I was so comfortable there I felt like that’s where I needed to be and that was my moment. I wasn’t nervous at all.”

Robinson intentionally missed the second free throw, but almost committed a foul on Jamestown senior Trey Drake, who attempted a one-handed full-court shot.

“I don’t know if I fouled him or not, I don’t remember, to be honest,” Robinson said. “I tried to contest it and I’m happy they didn’t call a foul. I contested him because I know he’s a quarterback and figured he could make it.”

Robinson scored 26 points in the semifinal and 19 in the final. The offensive and defensive leader for the Wolverines, he is averaging 16.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

“I think I had a really good week,” Robinson said. “I played really well, I played with my team, we played together, and didn’t give up. It means a lot to have this exposure in the town. Everyone knew I was capable of doing the things I’m doing now, but never saw me do it during games, so it means a lot to me now people are realizing who I am.”

Robinson has burst onto the Western New York basketball scene after spending the bulk of his high school career in Florida. His family moved following a fire and returned to the area before Robinson’s senior year. He enjoyed his time in Florida but knows there’s no place like home.

“When I came back, I just really wanted to have a good season,” Robinson said. “I haven’t really had a great basketball season yet. Coming back here, I’ve played great, enjoyed every single game, and playing how I know I can play."

Not only have spectators across the area have taken notice of Robinson but colleges as well. He has recently received a flurry Division I junior college offers.

“I appreciate all of the offers and interest I’m getting,” Robinson said. “It means a lot to me.”