Not an empty seat was in sight at Buffalo State University for Wednesday night’s Section VI Class AA main event between Niagara Falls and Health Sciences. Two of the top programs in the area had all eyes on them and lived up to the billing.

In a back-and-forth game, which saw the Wolverines (20-2) lead by double digits at one point, they had to overcome a Falcons (19-2) rally to win 66-60, ending Health Sciences' 19-game winning streak. Niagara Falls now has a date with Jamestown (19-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Buffalo State. The Wolverines' winning streak is now at nine.

“It was a dog fight,” Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry said. “This is what we expected. Knowing the way Ty coaches and how Health Sciences plays. I think they’re a mirror image of us. I expected this because I think our teams are mirrors.”

Leading Niagara Falls was senior James Robinson, who put on a show with his athleticism. He scored 26 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line. Robinson also had 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The play of the game came from Robinson during the third quarter. As he slashed through the middle of the lane, junior Omarion Ralands (12 points) passed him the ball and Robinson rose for a two-handed dunk over a Health Sciences defender and drew the foul. His finish made an already buzzing crowd even louder, as Robinson has displayed all year a type of athleticism rare to Western New York.

“That was crazy,” Robinson said. “It was crazy, I didn’t even know how to react. I was just walking after that because I didn’t know how to react. It happened and I was like, ‘Wow.’”

As Robinson controlled the flow for Niagara Falls, Health Sciences freshman Amir Moye did the same for the Falcons. In his Buffalo State debut, he finished with a team-high 19 points. Moye previously had told The News he would feel nervous playing on such a big stage, but he rose to the occasion, shooting 6 of 9 from the field and hitting four free-throws and grabbed five rebounds. His offensive prowess led Health Sciences' comeback attempt.

“We struggled to keep in front of him,” Bradberry said. “His penetration opened up jump shots for everyone. Today is probably the first time we struggled to contain a guard. He’s special for a freshman to do that. We struggled with how we would defend him.”

Seeing how good Health Sciences has been all season and then having to end its season was bittersweet for Bradberry. He knows Falcons coach Ty Parker personally and is upset that a Class B school, according to BEDS numbers, is competing in Class AA.

In a statement provided to The News, the Sectional Boys Basketball Committee unanimously approved reclassifying Health Sciences to Class AA due to "issues brought to our committee every year from coaches in the section is the complaint that Health Sciences is recruiting the players on their roster."

“It’s not right,” Bradberry said. “From the beginning of the season, I saw a head-on collision of us having to play. It’s the fact they’re a B school and there’s no way they should be playing AA. There’s no way you can justify them playing AA. They should be a Class B school representing Section VI in the states in a couple of weeks. Instead, you’re making them be a Class AA school because of some dominance rule you claim is a dominance rule. If you really want to run that, you can run that about 80% of teams that have dominated for the last five years. It’s wrong and I feel bad for those kids. They should still be playing.”