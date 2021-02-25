Jalen Duff, rest of the Lancers trying to do more without Roddy Gayle

When Roddy Gayle left Lewiston-Porter on New Year’s Eve for a prep school because of the uncertain playing status of boys basketball in this state due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lancers’ sophomore Jalen Duff realized more would be expected of him if, and when, a winter basketball season took place.

There’s a season in the Empire State, and the diminutive point guard is shouldering more of the load, adding scorer to his list responsibilities.

Duff is part of the reason that Lew-Port (3-2) has remained competitive without Gayle, the two-time first team All-Western New York selection and Ohio State commit who is currently at Wasatch Academy in Utah. The 5-foot-8 Duff, the Lancers’ third-year starting point guard, heads into Saturday’s noon clash at home against Niagara Falls averaging 25.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

“I feel everybody has stepped up and played more roles than they used to have since he left,” Duff said. “It’s a good opportunity (for me to do more), but I feel I can create more opportunities for my teammates to get better.”