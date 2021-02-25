Jalen Duff, rest of the Lancers trying to do more without Roddy Gayle

When Roddy Gayle left Lewiston-Porter on New Year’s Eve for a prep school because of the uncertain playing status of boys basketball in this state due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lancers’ sophomore Jalen Duff realized more would be expected of him if, and when, a winter basketball season took place.
There’s a season in the Empire State, and the diminutive point guard is shouldering more of the load, adding scorer to his list responsibilities.
Duff is part of the reason that Lew-Port (3-2) has remained competitive without Gayle, the two-time first team All-Western New York selection and Ohio State commit who is currently at Wasatch Academy in Utah. The 5-foot-8 Duff, the Lancers’ third-year starting point guard, heads into Saturday’s noon clash at home against Niagara Falls averaging 25.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
“I feel everybody has stepped up and played more roles than they used to have since he left,” Duff said. “It’s a good opportunity (for me to do more), but I feel I can create more opportunities for my teammates to get better.”
What may have been forgotten is that while the Lew-Port offense obviously focused on Gayle the past two seasons, someone had to be on the other end passing him the ball or being on the receiving end of a pass from Gayle after hew drew defenders his way.
More often than not, it was Duff.
Duff averaged 17.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game as a freshman. As an eighth-grader who helped the Lancers win the Section VI Class A championship, he averaged 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals.
“Jalen’s got a lot of responsibilities,” Lew-Port coach Matt Bradshaw said. “Jalen’s the captain, he drives the ship and I think he’s doing a great job. People have to remember he’s only a sophomore, so he’s still learning. He’s got a lot of responsibility and I think he’s handled it well.”
While Duff is off to a good start, he knows he still has room to grow as a player, aspects of his game to improve in order for him and the team to reach their potential.
What Duff has done well this year, according to Bradshaw, is be more aggressive. The coach adds that he is doing a fine job finding teammates for baskets.
One of those players is sophomore backcourt mate Bobby Beilein, who averages 12.4 points. Logan Eoute grabbed 16 rebounds in a loss Tuesday to Niagara Wheatfield.
“Obviously, if you remove the candidate for state player of the year from your team, you’re going to suffer a little bit, but life goes on without Roddy," Bradshaw said. "He’s doing great things out in Utah, and we’re doing some pretty good things here. We’re very young.”
But Duff is willing to lead.
“I just have to do everything better and pick up my teammates when they’re down,” Duff said.
Another Depew streak
Last year, Depew went on a nine-game winning streak to overcome a 2-5 start and reach the sectional semifinals.
The Wildcats (5-1) are streaking again. After losing their second game to Iroquois, coach Larry Jones said his team has just been slowly getting better and becoming a more complete team.
Christian Pagano still is the main offensive threat, averaging nearly 23 points per game, but others have started to chip in offensively – including point guard Jack Molino. Jones said he moved the ball well, getting it into the hands of the right people during Wednesday’s win over Maryvale. He also plugged gaps well defensively.
“He stepped up big time for us last night,” Jones said.
Odds and ends
• Niagara Falls senior Jalen Bradberry needs just 115 points to reach 2,000 for his career.
• Tonawanda's Trevin Boling recently eclipsed 1,000 points for his career and has now scored 20 or more points in five straight games. He increased his season average to a Section VI-best 27.3 points per game after going for 38 in a loss to Lake Shore on Wednesday. He also has a 45-point game during this streak.
• Upon further review, Park coach Rich Jacob is back on the sideline and will run the team the rest of the season. He turned over the reins on an interim basis to Marcus Hutchins on Feb. 1 for personal reasons. He returned to coaching Monday during the Pioneers’ 59-48 nonleague win over University Prep of Section V.
• Must-see game: The battle of Kenmore is on tap for noon Saturday as Ken West visits Ken East.
• Must-see game II: The battle of reigning Monsignor Martin Playoff champions as Manhattan Cup champ Canisius visits Richard Wojciechowski Playoff Champion Bishop Timon-St. Jude.