Jalen Duff leaving Lew-Port to join basketball coach at Nichols

Third-team All-Western New York boys basketball selection Jalen Duff is following coach Matt Bradshaw to the Nichols School effective the start of the academic year in September.

Duff, a three-year starter at Lewiston-Porter wrapping up his sophomore year, confirmed Monday he is in the process of completing a transfer to the private school in Buffalo, whose basketball teams participate in the rugged Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association.

Duff, who as an eighth-grader helped a Lancers team featuring Roddy Gayle and Trent Scott win the Section VI Class A championship and reach the state quarterfinals, is coming off a season in which he was Lew-Port’s top player, as the pandemic led to Gayle transferring to a prep school for his junior year to continue his development before heading to Ohio State on scholarship.

Duff rose to the challenge, ranking third in points per game average (28.3) in Western New York. He also surpassed 1,000 career points.

“The main reason is to get to go to a new league and face new competition,” Duff said. “The chance to get to go to a big school like Nichols is going to be great. … I’m ready to face the challenge and show that I’m a top player in any division or any league.”