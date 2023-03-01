The Lewiston-Porter senior duo of Jalen Duff and Bobby Beilein was too much for Lackawanna in the Section VI Class B-1 semifinals on Wednesday, as the two were able to get any type of shot they wanted against the Steelers.

Whether from the perimeter or in the paint, they found a way, leading the Lancers to a 64-45 victory at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

“It’s always nice to win,” Lewiston-Porter coach Patrick Krawczyk said. “I think it helps the guys last year coming back and not being happy to just be here. They weren’t just happy to be here. They expected to win.”

Duff scored 25 points on 11 of 25 shooting, and grabbed seven rebounds. Duff has scored at least 25 points in 14 games this season. As for Beilein, he finished with 24 points on 10 of 17 shooting – 4 of 7 from three-point range – and five rebounds. It was Beilein’s 13th 20-point game this season, and he matched Lackawanna’s first-half point total with 20.

“I think we played great today as a team,” Duff said. “I think we did a good job today and balled out.”

Lewiston-Porter (19-3) will face Cheektowaga (13-10) on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. at Buffalo State University. The Warriors beat East Aurora (11-12) 67-59 in the B-1 semifinals. The Warriors were led by junior Daryl Montgomery’s 23 points.

The Lancers last won a sectional championship in 2019, while the Warriors previously won in 2014.

“It’s always great competing for a championship. It’s nice to keep it going. It’s only been a few years since we were back there, so it hasn’t been a long drought," Krawczyk said. "We’ve had a nice little run here. Hopefully, we can keep it going. Kids expect to win now. Lew-Port used to hope to win, but can now expect to win.”