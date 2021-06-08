Jacob LaDuca and Canisius High dig deep, fend off St. Joe's to win Georgetown Cup

Senior catcher Justin Hodil said: “This is something I’ve been looking forward to accomplishing since I came to Canisius as a freshman.

The Crusaders captured Game 1 of the series Monday, coming from behind to beat the Marauders 5-4 behind Christian Cabrera’s tiebreaking homer in the seventh and Tommy Lynch’s complete-game pitching effort. It was an entertaining, well-played nail-biter.

Game 2 turned into a heart-stopping finish because of the mettle of the Marauders, who refused to be blown out.

Canisius sent 12 batters to the plate during a six-run first inning and raced to a 9-0 lead through two innings.

St. Joe’s (17-5) responded by scoring the game’s next seven runs, but the Crusaders scored four more in the bottom of the fourth to make it 13-7. Hodil (2 for 2, five RBIs) drove in two of the Crusaders’ runs in the inning with a ground-rule double to right. The Marauders pulled within 13-9 on Tristian Weigand’s two-run single in the fifth. LaDuca’s bunt single with two out drove in Drew Podlas from third to make it 14-9 in the sixth.

A slightly more comfortable lead. More wiggle-room.