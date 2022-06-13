Jacob Dantonio of St. Mary's finishes sixth in Federation golf championship

Jacob Dantonio of St. Mary’s shot a 78 to finish sixth in the state Federation boys golf tournament Sunday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale.

Dantonio, who needed a two-hole playoff last week to earn the sixth and final berth from the state Catholic tournament, shot 37 on the front nine.

Robbie Cehulik, of St. Joe’s, finished with an 84, with 41 on the back nine.

Cehulik had finished fifth in the state Catholic tournament last week.

The Federation field is made up of 24 golfers representing the state’s various governing associations.

Gabe Williams of Waterville shot a 1-over 72 for a two-stroke victory over C.J. Merritt from JFK in Plainview Old Bethpage.