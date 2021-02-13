It's Declan Ryan's turn to shine, as Canisius beats Jamestown

Declan Ryan comes from an athletic, basketball family.

That said, he’s still determined to make a name for himself just like his two older sisters did during their high school careers. The 6-foot-7 junior forward is off to a fine start, as are his Canisius High School teammates.

Ryan had perhaps his best game yet at the varsity level for the Crusaders on Saturday afternoon. He poured in a game-high 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and showed off his passing skills with five assists as Canisius defeated visiting Jamestown, 59-51, in a nonleague boys basketball game between two of the traditionally stronger programs in Western New York.

Ryan scored 11 points in the second half, including five during an 18-10 third quarter that enabled the unbeaten Crusaders (3-0) to build a little cushion after holding a 28-27 halftime lead. Ryan made a short jumper to start a 13-4-quarter-opening run and then capped it with a putback with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left.

Twice with Canisius leading by four during the final 90 seconds, Ryan scored in the paint to frustrate a Red Raiders team hoping to rally and extend its unbeaten start to the season.