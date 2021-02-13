It's Declan Ryan's turn to shine, as Canisius beats Jamestown

Declan Ryan comes from an athletic, basketball family.
That said, he’s still determined to make a name for himself just like his two older sisters did during their high school careers. The 6-foot-7 junior forward is off to a fine start, as are his Canisius High School teammates.
Ryan had perhaps his best game yet at the varsity level for the Crusaders on Saturday afternoon. He poured in a game-high 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and showed off his passing skills with five assists as Canisius defeated visiting Jamestown, 59-51, in a nonleague boys basketball game between two of the traditionally stronger programs in Western New York.
Ryan scored 11 points in the second half, including five during an 18-10 third quarter that enabled the unbeaten Crusaders (3-0) to build a little cushion after holding a 28-27 halftime lead. Ryan made a short jumper to start a 13-4-quarter-opening run and then capped it with a putback with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left.
Twice with Canisius leading by four during the final 90 seconds, Ryan scored in the paint to frustrate a Red Raiders team hoping to rally and extend its unbeaten start to the season.
“He’s really talented,” longtime Crusaders coach Kyle Husband said. “Obviously a big strong kid and he’s just going to keep getting better the more conditioning he gets, the more reps he gets, the more live action he gets at this level. For him to compete and be so successful (in his first full varsity season) already shows how high that ceiling is.”
Ryan is the brother of graduated first team All-Western New York selections Siobhan and Micaela Ryan, both of whom attended Sacred Heart Academy. Both earned Division I scholarships with Siobhan at Richmond and Micaela at Elon (N.C.).
They helped Declan get better as he put in the work just so that he could beat them in pickup games while growing up.
Ryan has no offers but that’s something that could change provided he continues to develop and sees the results on the court.
“He’s a worker and you’re going to continue seeing him get better,” Husband said.
Ryan scored 38 points in a junior varsity game last year against rival St. Joe’s, which raised some eyebrows.
Impressive but that’s still JV. The athletes are stronger and wiser on varsity. Ryan looks like he belongs as he posted his second straight double-double after recording 18 points and 11 boards in Thursday’s win at St. Francis. In three games, Ryan is averaging 16.3 points and 11 rebounds.
“It’s more than I expected,” Ryan said of his start. “This year I have a good chance to play on a good team, get in the post and do what I do. With the good shooters I can get inside.”
Saturday, it was Ryan in the post and not the outside shot that worked best.
“They were giving me inside position so I could just go to work anytime I wanted,” Ryan said, “but my team they realized they weren’t making shots today so they saw me inside and started passing it in so I could do my thing.”
Canisius, the defending Manhattan Cup champion, dialed up the pressure up to start the third quarter and quickly extended a 1-point lead. Steals combined with Jamestown misses fueled the Crusaders’ transition game.
Joe Ciocca had seven of his nine points in the second half, including a key three that gave Canisius a 53-45 lead with 3:55 left. Max Dowling and Malik Jemison each had eight points in the win.
Trey Drake had 15 points to lead Jamestown with teammates Elijah Rojas (14) and Demarri Jones (13) also scoring in double-figures. The Red Raiders (2-1) missed 11 free throws, perhaps a sign of tired legs playing the tail end of a back-to-back during a week in which they earned wins over last year’s Class B champion Olean and last year’s Class AA runner-up Orchard Park.
“Canisius is a great game for us,” longtime Jamestown coach Ben Drake said. “This is the kind of game you need early in the season to learn a few things about yourself and you know give credit to Canisius, they turned us over. They got some easy offense off their defense and you know that was I think probably the biggest key of the game right there.”