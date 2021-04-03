Isaiah Simmons, West Seneca West make themselves at home on rival turf

Evan Stickney and Jaden Baker each scored touchdowns for Niagara-Wheatfield (0-1), a 1-yard touchdown run for Stickney five minutes into the second quarter and an 8-yard run by Baker with 44 seconds left in the third.

The pandemic pushed football from fall to the spring this school year in New York, and the Indians are still mindful of that fact. Vastola said one of his players is currently in quarantine, and has reminded his players of the necessity of personal responsibility and accountability.

“There’s teams that didn’t get to play this weekend, so we’re hoping to keep going as long as we can,” Vastola said. “There’s a lot of variables out there that are out of our control, and a lot of variants out there, and we do our due diligence to be smart and want the people around us to do the same.”

Barring any pauses or rescheduled games due to Covid-19, the Indians will return to West Seneca East's stadium this season for practices and for its home games.

Before the Indians left their borrowed home, Vastola urged his team to clean up the area along the sideline, and reminded them that they would be lifting at West Seneca West – about three miles away from their temporary home field this season – and practicing at East this week.