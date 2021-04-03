Isaiah Simmons, West Seneca West make themselves at home on rival turf

The West Seneca West football team has been temporarily displaced this year, at least until the finishing touches are put on their home field.
That won't happen until the fall, when the renovation of West's football stadium has been completed.
There’s a minorly cruel fate that comes with being displaced this spring. West is playing its home games at West Seneca East this season, on its archrival’s artificial turf field, until the Indians can move into their new digs.
“It’s like we’re living out of our car, because, literally, everything is in my car,” West coach Mike Vastola said. “All the cameras, all the ball bags, it’s nuts and it’s stressful, but we’re making it work. A lot of hands. It’s weird. It’s surreal. But we knew this was coming and we had some time to prepare. It’s a heavy lift.”
If the Indians, however, feel at all discombobulated by their new surroundings, they didn’t show it in their season opener Saturday at West Seneca East. Isaiah Simmons, in fact, made himself feel right at home in a 56-15 win against Niagara-Wheatfield.
Simmons, a junior running back, scored six touchdowns and ran for 179 yards on 16 carries in West’s first game since November 2019.
“It’s a little odd, before the game, but once you get on there, it’s football, it’s the same thing,” Simmons said of playing on a rival’s turf. “It’s nice.”
Simmons helped the Indians (1-0) take a 7-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game, then gave the Indians a 14-0 lead on a 10-yard run with 4:04 left in the first quarter. Simmons’ 23-yard interception return on the first play of Niagara-Wheatfield’s ensuing drive, followed by his 1-yard touchdown run 48 seconds into the second quarter and his two-point conversion run, gave the Indians a 29-0 lead.
Simmons added a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:21 left in the first half, and scored on a 70-yard run 1:31 into the second half, which gave the Indians a 49-7 lead.
“We ran our power well, got the nice pulls, our line was coming together and blocking well, and opening up big holes,” Simmons said. “That makes it easy for me.
“After the first touchdown, I saw that wide-open hole, and it gets you amped up and ready to play.”
Postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the five-week regular high school football season begins April 1 and ends May 1, with sectional semifinal games the weekend of May 6-7 and finals May 13-14.
Tevin Mobley's 5-yard touchdown catch as time expired in the first half gave the Indians a 42-7 lead at the break, and West Seneca West lifted its starters after Simmons’ sixth touchdown, yet the Indians’ rush continued.
Jayden Masse, a junior, replaced Simmons at running back and had 107 yards on seven carries, including a five-yard touchdown with 4:52 left in the third, which gave West a 56-7 lead.
“It was the coaches’ decision, and it was great to get in the second team and let them get some reps,” Simmons said. “It’s fun to watch (Jayden) run hard. I expected nothing less from him.”
Evan Stickney and Jaden Baker each scored touchdowns for Niagara-Wheatfield (0-1), a 1-yard touchdown run for Stickney five minutes into the second quarter and an 8-yard run by Baker with 44 seconds left in the third.
The pandemic pushed football from fall to the spring this school year in New York, and the Indians are still mindful of that fact. Vastola said one of his players is currently in quarantine, and has reminded his players of the necessity of personal responsibility and accountability.
“There’s teams that didn’t get to play this weekend, so we’re hoping to keep going as long as we can,” Vastola said. “There’s a lot of variables out there that are out of our control, and a lot of variants out there, and we do our due diligence to be smart and want the people around us to do the same.”
Barring any pauses or rescheduled games due to Covid-19, the Indians will return to West Seneca East's stadium this season for practices and for its home games.
Before the Indians left their borrowed home, Vastola urged his team to clean up the area along the sideline, and reminded them that they would be lifting at West Seneca West – about three miles away from their temporary home field this season – and practicing at East this week.
The Indians’ next scheduled game, however, is a bona fide road game, at 7 p.m. Friday at Hamburg.