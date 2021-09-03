Isaiah Simmons' three touchdowns lead West Seneca West past South Park

About the only glitch for the West Seneca West football team came in the moments before its season opener, when the public address system at its refurbished stadium was unable to play the Star Spangled Banner.

The PA announcer called an audible and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Then, the Indians christened the new synthetic turf in resounding fashion on Friday.

Isaiah Simmons ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, and Omarion Thomas intercepted South Park quarterback Noah Willoughby twice for touchdown returns in a 53-34 win against the Sparks, in the Indians’ first game at its home stadium since 2019.

“We made a commitment this summer to playing 7-on-7, to getting our offense better and getting our passing game better,” Simmons said. “That really helped us out. For me, the linemen were helping me out, getting me open holes, and I was hitting them.”

The Covid-19 pandemic moved the 2020 football season to the spring, and as new synthetic turf was put on its home stadium, West Seneca West (1-0) played its home games in the spring at rival West Seneca East.

“It’s great, having our new field and having the fans back,” Simmons said. “Everything has been kind of perfect, in the start to the new season.”