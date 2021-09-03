Isaiah Simmons' three touchdowns lead West Seneca West past South Park

About the only glitch for the West Seneca West football team came in the moments before its season opener, when the public address system at its refurbished stadium was unable to play the Star Spangled Banner.
The PA announcer called an audible and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Then, the Indians christened the new synthetic turf in resounding fashion on Friday.
Isaiah Simmons ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, and Omarion Thomas intercepted South Park quarterback Noah Willoughby twice for touchdown returns in a 53-34 win against the Sparks, in the Indians’ first game at its home stadium since 2019.
“We made a commitment this summer to playing 7-on-7, to getting our offense better and getting our passing game better,” Simmons said. “That really helped us out. For me, the linemen were helping me out, getting me open holes, and I was hitting them.”
The Covid-19 pandemic moved the 2020 football season to the spring, and as new synthetic turf was put on its home stadium, West Seneca West (1-0) played its home games in the spring at rival West Seneca East.
“It’s great, having our new field and having the fans back,” Simmons said. “Everything has been kind of perfect, in the start to the new season.”
The Indians broke open a 14-8 game with 6:05 left in the half on Omarion Thomas’ 34-yard catch – Thomas held onto a bobbling ball in the end zone to complete the touchdown – followed by a pair of touchdown runs by Simmons in the final four minutes of the first half, which helped West a take a 34-8 lead against the Sparks, the defending Section VI Class A champion.
“They had a really good game plan, defensively,” South Park coach Tim Delaney said. “They stopped a few things we wanted to do early, and started us off more at quarterback. We were trying to get him involved early and have him get a little momentum early, and they made some good plays.”
But with three seconds left in the half, Jeremy Yancey’s 17-yard touchdown catch cut the lead to 34-14. Yancey finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.
While Simmons and quarterback Lucas Freeland carried the offense early, Thomas led a West defense that intercepted Willoughby three times.
Thomas’ first pick-six, a 25-yard return, gave the Indians a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes left in the third quarter. The second came midway through the third quarter, a 95-yard return that gave West a 47-20 lead.
“The defense sparked the intensity and that got us going,” Simmons said. “Everybody gets excited when someone gets a big play, like the picks, so that helps a lot.”
The Sparks (0-1) couldn’t keep the early pace with the Indians, despite Willoughby’s 251 yards on 19 of 33 passing. South Park made some early mistakes and was unable to establish a consistent run game, having only 111 yards of offense at the half, including 21 rushing yards.
The start of the second half appeared calamitous for West, though, as the Sparks intercepted quarterback Lucas Freeland 2:21 into the second half, and returned to the West 6. Two plays later, Parrell Fulgham’s 3-yard TD run made it 34-20.
The Indians, though, scored the next three touchdowns – Freeland’s 54-yard pass to Devin Mobley, Thomas’ 95-yard pick-six and Justin Piwowarczyk’s 9-yard catch – to take a 53-20 lead.
Willoughby’s passing came around, as he threw for 161 yards in the second half. A pair of late touchdown runs by Fulgham (18 yards, 1 yard) wrapped up scoring for the Sparks in the final six minutes.
“We had 10 practices and we played a game,” Delaney said. “We felt good coming in, honestly, we did. But we were a little flat, and we as a team have to come to play a little bit faster than we did. I liked our battle. We continue to go, but we made too many mistakes. They’re a good team and had a good game plan.”