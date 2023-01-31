Isaiah Odom scores final four for St. Joe's to lead Marauders to 61-58 win against Canisius

St. Joseph’s senior Isaiah Odom took it upon himself to make sure the Marauders, ranked No. 6 in The News’ large schools poll, beat Canisius, No. 2 in the large schools poll, and left the Crusaders’ Bernard J. Kennedy Field House with a win.

The Crusaders chipped away at St. Joseph's lead the entire second half and took the lead on Patrick Benzer 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining to make it a 58-57 game. Odom then scored the final four points for St. Joseph’s (11-7) in a 61-58 victory, ending the season-high nine-game winning streak of Canisius (11-5).

“They’re a great team and well coached,” Odom said. “It was all about the little details for us. If we take care of the little details and play team basketball, I think we can beat anyone.”

Odom took care of the little things as he scored after Benzer’s 3-pointer, which included Odom corralling an offensive rebound off his own miss for a putback layup. He finished with a game-high 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers, and 4 of 5 from the stripe.

Marauders senior Sam Greco was second on the team in scoring with 15 points. Beating Canisius on its home court is the highlight of his season thus far.

“It was a great team effort,” Greco said. “We came here and it’s tough to play in here because of the crowd and both sides being super loud and them being a tough team, but was a great game. … It’s just such a big rivalry. I prefer coming here in playing here because it’s more fans and I love it.”

St. Joseph’s sweeps the season series for the time since the 2020-21 season, as Canisius swept the Marauders a season ago. As for the Crusaders, their five losses are their most since the 2018-19 season, which concluded with 11 defeats.

Canisius senior Shane Cercone had 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting and he went 7 of 13 from the free-throw line.

With 4:52 remaining in the game, Crusaders coach Kyle Husband took Cercone out of the game for about two minutes to prevent him from fouling out and made offensive and defensive substitutions to preserve his best player.

Cercone entered the game leading Western New York in scoring at 27 points per game and was held 10 points below his average as St. Joseph’s, and mainly Odom, focused on making it as slow of a night as possible for him.

“He’s a great player but we tried to contain him as much as we could,” Odom said. “I tried to get help defense as much as I could and tried to do as much as we could. He’s a great player and is going to score, so we just had to limit his chances and opportunities.”

Also in attendance were a bevy of Amherst players with coach Chris Kensy, as they were scouting for their matchup against Canisius on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Hamburg High School. They will play the final game of the fifth annual Centercourt Classic.

More results

Park's Chase Welch scored his 1,000th career point, coming against St. Francis.

Bobby Beilein of Lewiston-Porter scored his 1,000th career point during the team's win against Grand Island.

Lancaster's girls basketball team beat Bishop Kearney of Rochester 65-57.

Ty Kwitchoff hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to lead Niagara-Wheatfield to a 52-51 win against North Tonawanda.

Sophie Auer scored 24 points in Lewiston-Porter's 66-22 win over Grand Island.

Jamestown beat Frontier 60-40 and Trey Drake scored 10 points for the Red Raiders.

Niagara Falls' bowling team remains undefeated at 11-0 following a 6-1 victory against Niagara-Wheatfield.

Genesee Valley moved to 13-1 in bowling following a 4-0 win against Franklinville.