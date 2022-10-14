Iroquois wins third straight B1 title following 32-8 win against West Seneca East

Iroquois has been perfect almost all season. Entering Friday’s game against West Seneca East, a matchup what would decide the Section VI Class B1 division winner, the Chiefs were undefeated, blowing teams out, and never trailing in a single game.

Think about that. The Chiefs have been so dominant, they didn’t know what it felt like to play from behind all season. That is until the West Seneca East (5-2) started strong but simmered as the game progressed and Iroquois (7-0) cruised to a 32-8 victory. It’s the Chiefs' third straight division win.

“I was really impressed with how they responded to adversity,” Iroquois coach Robert Pitzona said. “It was the first time we were down all year in a game. The guys responded the way they should. We always preach C.L.I.M.B, that’s our acronym at Iroquois. We leaned on that, we leaned on our brotherhood, we got our brothers back and they put it together and we got it together.”

Leading Iroquois' climb from the deficit was none other than junior running back Trevor Barry (12 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns) and freshman quarterback Justus Kletiz (173 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and an interception).

“We didn’t play very good in the quarter,” Kleitz said. “We picked it up, said some words to each other, lifted each other up, and got past the adversity.”

It was a slow start for the Chiefs, with the first quarter ending with West Seneca East up 8-0 following senior Charlie Rosado’s three-yard rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion.

When the Iroquois offense got going, it would then stagnate. The Trojans defense came out strong, knowing a division title on the line and was aggressive in the first eight minutes. That span included senior Kye Czachrowski becoming the first player this season to intercept Kleitz. Entering the night, Kleitz threw 103 passes without a turnover.

Kleitz also took multiple hits after releasing the ball, which led to him wince in pain on the sideline.

“The interception hurts, but it’s not about me, it’s about our team and we ended up winning,” Kleitz said. “Our line picked it up at the end and they really pulled it together to protect me at the end, so I’m happy with them.”

As the second quarter progressed, Iroquois started to look like its normal self.

Kleitz was hitting his receivers, Barry was rushing up the field, and eventually, the Chiefs found the end zone. It was Barry running for a 13-yard touchdown. Following the score, he also converted the two-point conversion, tying the game at 8-8.

Then minutes later Iroquois got the momentum swing, with East fumbling a minute later its own 27-yard line. The Chiefs took advantage of the Trojans’ mistake, as Kleitz lofted a 23-yard pass to junior Nate Blair. They were unable to convert the two-point conversion but were up 14-8 at halftime.

“That freshman, I was worried initially, because how many coaches start a freshman and we did,” Pitzonka said. “He quickly gained my trust as far as opening up the whole playbook and he’s doing things well beyond his years. I think Osmosis might’ve happened in that house between him and his brother [Trey, former Iroquois QB] but I’m glad it did because I’m looking forward to coaching him for the next four years.”

Coming out from the break Barry scored his second touchdown of the game on a six-yard rushing touchdown, and following a failed two-point conversion, Iroquois was up 20-8. West Seneca East was unable to rekindle its first quarter magic, as they gave up two more touchdowns to the Chiefs in the final quarter, which included Barry scoring a 31-yarder.

Iroquois shut out West Seneca East 32-0 following the Trojans first score and didn’t look back. On the sideline, in the huddle, at halftime, and even in the post-game meeting, Chiefs coaches let the players know, it’s great to get the win, but the team can’t squander quarters.

“I got a great coaching staff,” Pitzonka said. “These guys I work with are nothing short of professional, in it for the right reasons for the kids and I trust them. They make me look smart. I give credit to my players and coaches, they make me look smart.”

Iroquois will wrap up its regular-season next week at home in a non-league game against East Aurora/Holland (1-6).

“We’re not going overlooked East Aurora,” Kleitz said. “We got to pretty much perfect heading into the playoffs. Even if we beat East Aurora by 60, we still got to play very good against whoever we play in the playoffs. It’s not about beating East Aurora and going undefeated. It’s about going 1-0 every week past playoffs and wherever we go from there.”