Iroquois wins fourth consecutive A2 baseball title; Hamburg takes A1 crown

A 9-2 deficit wasn’t enough to stop the Iroquois baseball team from claiming a fourth-straight Section VI Class A2 championship on Saturday afternoon.

The top-seeded Chiefs trailed by that score to Amherst, but staged a memorable rally in the final four innings to earn a 10-9 win in a game played in Depew. They earned the right to move on to the Class A overall championship. That will be held on Monday as Iroquois will play Hamburg — the winner of the Class A1 title, thanks to a 4-2 victory over Williamsville East.

“We got down early — that Amherst team, they can swing it,” Chiefs coach Chris Snusz said after the game. “They make contact well, and they put the ball in play against one of our good arms.”

The third-seeded Tigers certainly did that. They scored three runs in the top of the first inning in an uprising that included three infield hits. Iroquois answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the first. But Iroquois saw the bottom fall out of its game in the top of the third.

It was a half-inning that was something of a mess. It featured six runs on only two hits, three errors, a hit batsman, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly. Jack Foster of the Tigers brought a little order to the outburst with a two-out, bases-clearing triple that chased starter Owen Silliman.

“We’ve hit all year,” Snusz said. “We’ve averaged 11, 12 runs. I told the kids after the inning, ‘I’ve believed all year that you guys are the best team in Western New York. We have to believe that, understanding that we will hit, and if we get to our average, we will come away with the W.’ ”

The Chiefs (14-4) responded immediately. They scored two runs in the bottom of the third, and then added four more in the bottom of the fourth. The key hit was a bases-clearing double by left fielder Owen Gaulik. It was 9-8 at that point — anyone’s game.

“They just gave me my pitch, and that’s what I did with it,” he said. “I didn’t think it was gone. I hit pretty hard, but I didn’t hit it great, so I didn’t think it was going to go out.”

The offense kept rolling in the bottom of the fifth. Jason Brotsko walked, Cam Fuer doubled, and Silliman singled in two runs to give Iroquois the lead. The Chiefs loaded the bases later in the inning but couldn’t score. In fact, Iroquois stranded runners in scoring position for all six innings, yet did enough scoring to win the game.

“If you keep getting enough opportunities, things are going to start going your way,” Gaulik said.

“That’s what happened there.”

Meanwhile, Sam Staerker was superb in relief. He moved over from first base, and allowed only one hit and no runs in four and a-third innings. He retired the last eight Amherst batters.

“I didn’t throw my best out there — we all saw it — and I knew Sam could come in and close the door,” Silliman said.

The second game of the doubleheader at Depew had a similar start to the opener, as the visiting team again got off to a fast start. James Simoncelli set the tone with an eventful trip around the bases as he led off the game; the shortstop was hit by a pitch, reached second on an error on a pickoff attempt, stole third, and scored on a wild pitch. The second came on a fielder’s choice and three straight walks. The last base on balls chased starter Bobby Miller.

A good beginning was important for the third-seeded Bulldogs, who were trying to knock off top-ranked Williamsville East.

“It certainly got us started,” coach Derek Hill said. “That’s been our M.O. all year. We’ve been a quick-striking team. We have to figure out how to sustain that.”

Hamburg added a couple of more runs in the top of the second to go up by a 4-0 count. That helped everyone on the Bulldogs roster relax a bit.

“It gave me a cushion to be even more confident than what I came in with,” starter Nolan Smith said. “Pitching with the lead is so much easier.”

Meanwhile, Williamsville East relief pitcher Michael Scioli settled in nicely, allowing only one scratch single in the final five innings. As the zeros on offense started to mount, Hill started to wonder if four runs were going to be enough against the Flames.

Smith was up to the task. He allowed one run in the third after a walk and two singles, but put down the next three batters in order to limit the damage. Then in the sixth, Smith was in the midst of a make-or-break jam. Miller’s double drove home Owen Valley and put the tying runs on the bases with one out. Nathan Wisniewski hit a hard grounder back to Smith, who fumbled with it briefly before throwing to first for an out. The problem was that Miller’s view of the play was blocked by Smith’s body, and he took off before realizing a teammate was staying put on third. A rundown led to an inning-ending double play.

“It’s a really tough play for the runner,” Hill said. “Nolan gets his glove on it and knocks it down, and you’re not sure what happened.”

After six excellent innings, Smith wasn’t afraid to admit that he was spent. He came out of the game, and Ryan Edmonson was called on for the final three outs. He came through, giving Hamburg the championship.

“I did not expect to feel this emotional,” Hill said. “We’ve been fortunate to have some postseason runs in the past, and they all take on a life of their own. As this game built — wow — when you see that 21st out, it’s a pretty magical feeling. You’re flooded with the memories of the early morning practices and the time in the weight room.”

Both teams will have less than 48 hours to enjoy the win. They will head to Niagara University then for the chance to play for the state championship.

“They’ve had something special brewing for a while,” Hill said. “We’ve been following them from a distance, but we haven’t crossed paths. Maybe we’ve been destined to play them. It will be fun to lace them up.”