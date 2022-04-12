 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iroquois' Trey Kleitz commits to Roberts Wesleyan for basketball

Iroquois North Tonawanda basketball

Iroquois guard Trey Kleitz dribbles against North Tonawanda during the ECIC/NFL Challenge at North Tonawanda high school on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

There’s a verse in the Bible in Jeremiah 29:11 that reads, “For I know the plans I have for you.”

Iroquois senior Trey Kleitz used the verse in his latest Twitter post, as he announced his commitment to Roberts Wesleyan College for basketball, a Division II program in the East Coast Conference.

To Kleitz, the verse has significant meaning, as he had to wait just weeks before graduation to find the college that impressed him the most. He believed the right opportunity would come because he believed in his faith.

“A big part of it is because I’m a big Christian,” Kleitz said. “Faith is a huge part of what I am and that being a Christian college definitely played a factor.”

People are also reading…

Along with Roberts Wesleyan being a religious institution, Kleitz has had family members attend the college and liked that the school is 15 minutes away from home. His commitment continues a family lineage of college athletes, as both his parents played sports at Houghton College.

Houghton and Mansfield University were among Kleitz’s top three schools.

Kleitz also had football offers, and found it tough to pick between the two sports, but his love for the hardwood outweighed the turf. He’s been the top player for Iroquois in both sports, and this past season on the basketball court he became the program’s all-time leading scorer, with 1,679 points. He averaged 24.9 points a game.

“It was different,” Kleitz said on the basketball and football recruitment process. “I know it’s a little different for everyone else. I had football and basketball I was trying to deal with. Having a bunch of coaches reach and go through that process is fun, but a little stressful.”

A month ago, he was on the Redhawks’ campus, where he competed in drills for coaches, took a campus tour and played pickup ball with his teammates. Days later, head coach Mark Saladzius and his staff extended Kleitz an offer.

With the college being very appealing to Kleitz, he’ll join a program coming off a 12-13 season.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

10 baseball players to watch during 2022 season

10 baseball players to watch during 2022 season

Here’s a look at 10 baseball players to watch entering the 2022 season, listed in no particular order, led by seven underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Owen Power visits his cheering section after Sabres victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News