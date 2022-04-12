Iroquois' Trey Kleitz commits to Roberts Wesleyan for basketball

There’s a verse in the Bible in Jeremiah 29:11 that reads, “For I know the plans I have for you.”

Iroquois senior Trey Kleitz used the verse in his latest Twitter post, as he announced his commitment to Roberts Wesleyan College for basketball, a Division II program in the East Coast Conference.

To Kleitz, the verse has significant meaning, as he had to wait just weeks before graduation to find the college that impressed him the most. He believed the right opportunity would come because he believed in his faith.

“A big part of it is because I’m a big Christian,” Kleitz said. “Faith is a huge part of what I am and that being a Christian college definitely played a factor.”

Beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Roberts Wesleyan College!! #RedHawks❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/CGsES9Vsfh — Trey Kleitz (@treykleitz) April 12, 2022

Along with Roberts Wesleyan being a religious institution, Kleitz has had family members attend the college and liked that the school is 15 minutes away from home. His commitment continues a family lineage of college athletes, as both his parents played sports at Houghton College.

Houghton and Mansfield University were among Kleitz’s top three schools.

Kleitz also had football offers, and found it tough to pick between the two sports, but his love for the hardwood outweighed the turf. He’s been the top player for Iroquois in both sports, and this past season on the basketball court he became the program’s all-time leading scorer, with 1,679 points. He averaged 24.9 points a game.

“It was different,” Kleitz said on the basketball and football recruitment process. “I know it’s a little different for everyone else. I had football and basketball I was trying to deal with. Having a bunch of coaches reach and go through that process is fun, but a little stressful.”

A month ago, he was on the Redhawks’ campus, where he competed in drills for coaches, took a campus tour and played pickup ball with his teammates. Days later, head coach Mark Saladzius and his staff extended Kleitz an offer.

With the college being very appealing to Kleitz, he’ll join a program coming off a 12-13 season.

