The Iroquois softball team has pulled off enough surprises in the Section VI playoffs that maybe it shouldn't be surprising anymore.

The Chiefs advanced to the Far West Regionals with a 9-4 victory against Fredonia on Tuesday night in the overall Class B final at Grand Island.

Iroquois, the seventh seed in B1, beat No. 2 seed Olean and No. 5 Lake Shore on its way to the B1 crown and then beat a Fredonia team that repeated as B2 champions.

That followed a regular season that included wins against Williamsville East, Williamsville South, Clarence and East Aurora.

“We played a team that was 12-1 over the last 13 games, with a pitcher who coming in to today allowed only one hit in the playoffs," Iroquois coach Aaron Vanderlip said of the Hillbillies. "We were able to use the short game a bit, and it was a great thing for us.”

Chiefs pitcher Alexa Chiaramonte used a bend-but-don't-break style in the circle to work herself out of jams.

She finished with seven strikeouts, and allowed nine hits and three earned runs.

In the second inning, Gaby Matos led off with a ground-rule double for Fredonia (15-5) and scored on Jenna Truby's double. But Chiaramonte calmly forced a groundout, and finished the inning with a strikeout, leaving the bases loaded.

Chiaramonte got herself out of a tough situation again in the fifth, after another ground rule double brought home a run.

With one out and runners on second and third, she dug herself out of any more trouble by forcing a popup caught by shortstop Maddie Grieble and ending the inning with another strikeout.

“I never get nervous in those situations because I know my team’s capable of coming back, no matter how many runs I give up," she said.

Offensively, the Chiefs (13-7) took some time to come around, when Megan Nottis drove in the first of her four runs with a double.

In the fourth, Iroquois scored four runs to open up the game. The first of those runs came on Grieble’s popup to shallow center that fell between the second baseman and the centerfielder on a miscommunication.

“I knew I had to run it out no matter what, you never know what can happen in those situations and I’m just glad we got a run out of it,” Grieble said.

After Olivia Beyer hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score another run, Nottis singled to right field to bring in two more runs. She finished 3-for-3 with two walks and scored twice.

Iroquois added a run in each of the final three innings, including one that came off of a collision in the outfield, allowing pinch-runner Aubrey Bukaczeski to score.

After a late comeback attempt in the seventh by Fredonia, Chiaramonte showed her spark one more time, striking out the last batter and sending the Chiefs to the regionals.

Iroquois will play Wellsville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Webster Schroeder in the Rochester area.