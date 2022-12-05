Iroquois running back Trevor Barry wins 50th Connolly Cup

Just before the winner of the 2022 Connolly Cup was announced, the presenter approached the microphone and, just before he read the card, he realized he needed to take a step back.

He had to ask how to say the last name of the winner, which created a dramatic ending to the 50th annual Connolly Cup ceremony Monday at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant.

As the room waited in anticipation, with many recording the moment on their phones, the speaker returned to the microphone after receiving clarification and said, “the winner of the 2022 and the 50th annual Connolly Cup trophy is Trevor Barry from Iroquois.”

It is a well-deserved honor for the Iroquois junior.

Barry finished the season second in Section VI in carries (256), yards (2,317), and a Western New York-record 43 touchdowns as he led the Chiefs (11-1) to the Far West Regionals.

“It definitely means a lot to me,” Barry said. “I just want to thank my mom, dad, family and friends. They helped me get here. I know to my coach (Robert Pitzonka) it means a lot, especially being the first to win it at Iroquois.”

The Connolly Cup is awarded annually by the Riverside Athletic Club to the area's top player, as voted on by a committee, based on games through the sectional finals.

This year, the finalists were Trey Drake (Jamestown), Dorian Facen Jr. (Williamsville East), Ethan Fry (Fredonia), Micah Harry (Lancaster), Justus Hill (Maryvale), Ricardo Kidd (St. Francis), Xander Hind (Randolph), Jayden Lewis (Bennett) and Noah Willoughby (South Park).

“It’s well deserved,” Pitzonka said. “I couldn’t be happier for him and all of the hard work he’s put in and how he’s helped us this year. A lot of our success was due to what he did in the offseason and during the season, being our leader. When the chips were on the table, we gave the ball to Trevor. He was always a guy to make a big play, and when our team needed a motivational speech or to be told we need to get our act together, it was coming from him. To see this all come together and for him to be an underclassman to win this award and I get to coach him another year, Iroquois and I are lucky.”

Barry ran for at least 200 yards in at least five games this season and eclipsed 100 yards in every game. In all but one game, he had at least two touchdowns and was the focal point of an Iroquois offense that scored at least 30 points in nine games.

“This year, I surprised myself with the numbers I was putting up,” Barry said. “It showed that all of the work I put in the offseason showed on the field. Winning this award sets the standard even higher, and I got to do more work and do even better next year.”