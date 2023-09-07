Iroquois running back Trevor Barry, the reigning Connolly Cup winner, has given a verbal commitment to New Hampshire, he announced on social media.
Last season, he was second in Section VI in carries (256) and yards (2,317), and his yardage was third in the state. Barry also set the Western New York single-season rushing touchdown record with 43, and was Class B1 Co-Offensive Player of the Year. His 274 points were second in Western New York history.
A lifelong dream becoming a reality, with that being said I will be committing my division 1 athletic and academic career to the university of New Hampshire. Thank you to @UNH_Football @IHS_ChiefsFB @_CoachG_ for all the help. starting a new chapter soon✍️ #lockedin #GoCats pic.twitter.com/VTZtwU3yDy— Trevor Barry (@TrevorBarry13) September 7, 2023
Barry’s ability as a two-way threat led the Chiefs to their first sectional football title since 2004.
“He’s a special athlete,” coach Robert Pitzonka said. “He’s somebody I anticipate will be leaving here with all of our rushing records, which is saying a lot. With the numbers he’s putting up, he’s in great company. As long as he stays driven and never gets complacent, the sky is the limit.”