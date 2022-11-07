Iroquois retains lead atop News' small schools football rankings

Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 10 and the sectional semifinals.
Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (5)
|B
|10-0
|59
|1
|2.
|Randolph (1)
|D
|9-0
|54
|2
|3.
|Lackawanna
|C
|9-1
|49
|4
|4.
|Fredonia
|C
|9-1
|42
|6
|5.
|Pioneer
|B
|8-2
|37
|7
|6.
|Maryvale
|B
|9-1
|25
|3
|7.
|Medina
|C
|8-2
|23
|5
|8.
|Franklinville/Ellicottville
|D
|8-2
|20
|N/R
|9.
|Clymer/Sherman/Panama
|D
|7-3
|11
|N/R
|10.
|Albion
|B
|6-3
|5
|10
|Others
|Salamanca
|C
|7-3
|2
|8
|West Seneca East
|B
|6-4
|2
|9
|Southwestern
|C
|6-3
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).