 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iroquois retains lead atop News' small schools football rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Iroquois West Seneca East Football

Iroquois defender Matt Mercurio pressures West Seneca East quarterback Mike Hayes during the first half at West Seneca East High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 10 and the sectional semifinals.

Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Iroquois (5)  B 10-0  59  1
 2.  Randolph (1)   D   9-0  54   2 
 3.  Lackawanna   C   9-1  49   4 
 4.  Fredonia   C   9-1  42   6 
 5.  Pioneer   B   8-2  37   7
 6.  Maryvale   B   9-1  25   3 
 7.  Medina   C  8-2    23   5 
 8.  Franklinville/Ellicottville   D  8-2   20  N/R 
 9.  Clymer/Sherman/Panama   D  7-3  11  N/R 
10.  Albion    B  6-3  5 10 
Others  Salamanca  C    7-3   2  8 
  West Seneca East   B   6-4   2  9  
  Southwestern   C 6-3   1  N/R 

People are also reading…

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks about quarterback Josh Allen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News