Iroquois remains in top spot of News small school football poll

  • Updated
Iroquois West Seneca East

Iroquois running back Trevor Barry runs for a touchdown.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 5.

Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1.  Iroquois (4)   B1 5-0  58  1
 2.  Randolph (2)  D 5-0  56   2 
 3t.  Maryvale  B2 5-0  45   4  
 3t.  Medina   C North 5-0   45   3   
 5.  Lackawanna  C Central  5-0  36   5 
 6.  Southwestern  C South 4-1   28   7
 7.  Franklinville/Ellicottville  D 4-1   19   8 
 8t.  Portville   D  4-1 12   N/R 
 8t.  Salamanca   C South  3-2 12   10 
10.   CSP  D 3-2   7  6 
Others  Cass Valley/Falc./MG  B2 3-2   5  N/R
  Olean  B2 3-2   3  N/R 
  Cheektowaga  B2 3-2  2  9 
  Fredonia  C South 4-1  1  N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

