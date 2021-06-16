Iroquois pitcher Maggie Lenda makes the most of lone varsity season

When Maggie Lenda pitched her first game this season, she had no time to adjust from playing junior varsity softball to competing at the varsity level.
But in a way, Lenda also had plenty of time. While the Covid-19 pandemic sidelined spring sports last year and wiped out Lenda’s first shot at pitching on the varsity team at Iroquois, she made work of the time away from high school softball before she resumed practicing with the Chiefs in May.
“I did a lot of work on things I needed to work on, knowing that I had the potential, and I worked really hard,” said Lenda, who is now a senior. “I went to a couple travel tournaments over the summer with my club team (Orchard Park Starz 18-under), and I kept up with my pitching lessons.”
Lenda pitched on Iroquois’ junior varsity teams in 2018 and 2019. Now, Lenda is taking the lead on the mound for the Chiefs (8-6), who play their final two regular-season games Thursday at Hamburg and Friday against West Seneca West.
Section VI will announce playoff seedings Friday, and the sectional playoffs will begin Monday with quarterfinals, continue Tuesday with semifinals and conclude June 24 with finals in each classification.
The Lake Shore softball team looked at its schedule before the season and set a goal: to play its final game on the same day of the school’s graduation ceremony.
“Her mental state, where she is as a senior, her presence on the mound is confident,” Iroquois coach Aaron Vanderlip said. “She is ready to go. We have two really good catchers who call games for her in Gabby Stawicki and Marissa Czombel, and her relationship with her catchers is tremendous. I allow the catchers to call the games, and she has the confidence in them to throw her best pitches.”
Even though Lenda didn’t play any high school softball last year, she prepared for her only season of varsity softball by improving specific pitches.
“I’ve worked a lot with my pitching coach (Mike Muhleisen, who owns Fastpitch Foundations and SpeedSpinSpot) on a rise ball, and that’s the pitch I use to get strikeouts,” said Lenda, who will pitch in college at Rochester Institute of Technology, where she plans to study biochemistry. “I was constantly working on that, and I worked on it for months until I got it right.
“Every pitch has a downward motion to it, and the rise ball is about the spin. It doesn’t drop, at all. Those pitches just float, and that throws off batters. Some rise, and it’s very visible, and the offspeed nature of the pitch can throw off batters.
The Chiefs moved up to ECIC Division II this season, and entered the week having won seven of their last eight games. Prior to a 6-0 loss Tuesday to Williamsville East, Lenda was 8-4 with an earned-run average of 1.47. In Iroquois’ first 13 games, she struck out 111 batters and allowed 36 hits.
Williamsville East began the week by registering its 33rd consecutive win, a 4-3 win Monday against Iroquois.
“She was throwing fantastic games early on in the season, but we weren’t winning, and losing by one or two runs,” Vanderlip said. “But after seeing every team, we put it together with Maggie pitching and turned the corner. What she’s been doing on the mound for us is fantastic.”
Iroquois nearly ended Williamsville East’s 32-game winning streak May 24, but lost 4-3 to the Flames. Lenda struck out five and allowed three hits.
“Our biggest challenge this season was just trying to get back into the swing of things,” said Lenda, who struck out five batters the loss Tuesday to Williamsville East. “We went straight into having three to four games a week, so we’ve had to adjust to that, and remind ourselves that we have to keep going. No matter how tired and exhausted we are, we can’t give up. Now, there’s a lot of excitement on the team, with the playoffs coming up.”
After a season canceled by Covid, seniors Schmitz and Calloway are two of the leaders at Eden who aim to usher the Raiders to the Section VI Class B title.
State softball rankings
Eleven teams from Western New York are ranked in the NYSSCOGS weekly state rankings for each classification in games played through Sunday, including Williamsville East, which is tied for first with Maine-Endwell in the Class A rankings.
Lancaster is No. 10 in Class AA, four spots ahead of Clarence (No. 14). Grand Island is No. 11 and Nardin is No. 22 in Class A.
In Class B, Lake Shore is No. 4, ahead of Eden (No. 10) and Fredonia (No. 16).
St. Mary’s of Lancaster, which defeated Nardin on June 9 for the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championship, is No. 2 in Class C, and Falconer is No. 17, while Panama is No. 17 in Class D.