Iroquois pitcher Maggie Lenda makes the most of lone varsity season

When Maggie Lenda pitched her first game this season, she had no time to adjust from playing junior varsity softball to competing at the varsity level.

But in a way, Lenda also had plenty of time. While the Covid-19 pandemic sidelined spring sports last year and wiped out Lenda’s first shot at pitching on the varsity team at Iroquois, she made work of the time away from high school softball before she resumed practicing with the Chiefs in May.

“I did a lot of work on things I needed to work on, knowing that I had the potential, and I worked really hard,” said Lenda, who is now a senior. “I went to a couple travel tournaments over the summer with my club team (Orchard Park Starz 18-under), and I kept up with my pitching lessons.”

Lenda pitched on Iroquois’ junior varsity teams in 2018 and 2019. Now, Lenda is taking the lead on the mound for the Chiefs (8-6), who play their final two regular-season games Thursday at Hamburg and Friday against West Seneca West.

Section VI will announce playoff seedings Friday, and the sectional playoffs will begin Monday with quarterfinals, continue Tuesday with semifinals and conclude June 24 with finals in each classification.

