Iroquois' Owen Silliman glad to end Williamsville East's league reign; focused on playoffs

Almost 24 hours after the Iroquois baseball team ruined Williamsville East’s goal of "Four Fingers" before it could begin, Chiefs senior captain Owen Silliman was able to reflect on the end of the regular season and look ahead to the playoffs.

Iroquois beat the reigning ECIC II champions on consecutive days last week to win the division and lock up a No. 1 seed for the Section VI playoffs, and in Silliman’s eyes, the victories proved any naysayers wrong. The Chiefs beat the Flames, 11-7, Wednesday followed by a 12-4 win Thursday, handing Williamsville East its only league losses of the season.

“I know a lot of people thought we wouldn’t be able to do it, which is just motivation for us, the team, and coaches,” Silliman said Friday.

With two league losses entering its matchups with the Flames, Iroquois knew it needed to win both games to capture the division title and did just that.

“We knew they were going to be a crazy good team,” said Silliman, an outfielder. “We’ve heard a lot about them, we’ve seen what they’ve been doing. Their reputation is super good. We knew they were going to be a really good hitting team. It was a really good day for us on offense and defense.”

While Williamsville East can no longer accomplish all "Four Fingers" – titles in ECIC II, Class A2 and Class A overall and qualify for the state championship – there is still plenty to play for.

If the teams are to meet again this season, it would be in the Class A crossover game. Williamsville East is the No. 1 seed in Class A1, according to the Section VI playoff pairings released Saturday. Iroquois is the top seed in Class A2. Each is the defending champion, but there were no crossover games last spring.

Iroquois moved up to ECIC II this season after winning ECIC III a season ago. The Chiefs didn’t fret about the competition, despite the strong play of Williamsville East over the last few years.

“That’s huge, that’s what we wanted,” Silliman said. “Coming into a new division and playing new teams, we all thought that we could do it. Just to be able to say that it doesn’t matter where we’re put, we can hang with whomever.”

Silliman has proved he can hang with any competition. A University of Albany signee, he was named to the coaches All-Western New York first team last season after hitting .652 with six home runs, six triples and 42 RBIs.

This season, Silliman leads Section VI in hits (30), is second in batting average (.625), and fourth in RBIs (23).

His work ethic is one of the best on the team, and coach Chris Snusz uses Silliman as an example to younger players on what it’ll take for them to become not just college players, but Division I athletes. Following the team’s practice Saturday, Silliman remained on the field getting extra work in with an assistant coach.

“He lives in the gym,” Snusz said. “He’s always trying to get more flexible, quicker, faster, stronger. He’s not a kid that’s going to sit around and play video games or on his phone on YouTube or TikTok. He’s always working. I let the kids know, ‘If you want to play college baseball or at the highest level possible, then there’s your model. Look at what he does, day in and day out.’”

Since he was a freshman, Silliman knew he wanted to play Division I baseball, and was aware to get there he’d need to sacrifice some pleasures his peers would constantly indulge in such as social media.

Instead, Silliman takes extra batting practice, has teamed up with a trainer, and become a student of the game.

“I think he has a bright future in the game,” Snusz said. “He should at least challenge for playing time as a freshman. He plays up to the competition. He’s going to be a kid that I feel could be a guy down the road that could move on beyond college. It’s just a matter of him keeping his same approach and not trying to do too much and staying within himself.”

Silliman has been locked in for a while, and with this being his last playoffs, he and his teammates are as focused as can be. The Chiefs will play a quarterfinal Tuesday against the winner of Monday's game between No. 8 Cheektowaga and No. 9 West Seneca East.

“I think we’ll probably have Cheektowaga just because West Seneca East is pretty young,” Snusz said. “They had five or six seniors opt not to play, which really hurt those guys. I just told the kids right now, ‘no matter who we play, we have to treat every game like we’re facing Will East.

“Baseball’s a game that any day something can go someone else’s way and it can go against you. They’re in playoff mode right now.”

